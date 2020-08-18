Best Games to Play After SSBU iMore 2020
There's no doubt about it — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, and probably the best party and fighting game on the console. But there are plenty of other games on the Switch that you should enjoy, too. If you've had your fill of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for now and need a break, here are some other fantastic games that you should check out.
★ Featured favorite: Super Mario Party
If you're looking for another game to play with your friends, then Super Mario Party is a great one. Compete against each other on the board to see who gets to the finish line or gets the most stars first. Along the way, you'll have to best them in a ton of wacky mini-games, collect stars, and do anything to set them back as you strive for victory!
3...2...1...GO!: Mario Kart 8 DeluxeStaff pick
You can't have a Nintendo console without a Mario Kart game. In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you get all of the content from the original Mario Kart 8 on Wii U, including all the DLC. Pick your favorite Nintendo character and race to the finish line! Just try to avoid those blue shells.
Time to go Super Saiyan: Dragon Ball FighterZ
In Dragon Ball FighterZ, you can play as your favorite Super Saiyan or other characters, including popular villains. Each fighter has their own set of moves and skills, and it's up to you to master them to overcome your opponents. Dragon Ball FighterZ supports up to six players at once, so you can have some epic Super Saiyan battles from the comfort of your couch.
Get cookin'!: Overcooked 2
Overcooked 2 is a chaotic, co-op cooking game that is unlike anything you've played before. You'll have to coordinate with friends to cook up specific dishes in the kitchen and get them to the customers for tips. But watch out! These kitchens can transform and shift. You also have to watch out for explosions and other hazards. Teamwork and coordination are key to success.
FINISH HIM!: Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the best fighting game options that you can get on the Switch. Choose your favorite fighter, such as Scorpion or Sub-Zero, and face off against opponents with deadly weapons and abilities. Unleash frenetic combos, customize your fighter's skills, and make sure to use a Fatality when you can to finish them off.
A fighting game with a twist: ARMS
ARMS is an interesting fighting game because all of the characters have and utilize, well, their stretchy arms. However, each fighter has their own unique style, so while they all look the same, they all play differently. You'll need quick reflexes to avoid incoming attacks from your opponent while mastering your own arms to deal damage and knock them out of the ring.
Turf war!: Splatoon 2
Splatoon 2 is one of the best family-friendly competitive shooters on the Switch. Play as a fresh and stylish Inkling and help your team paint up the place with cool weapons. While the main mode is Turf War (who can paint up the most turf), there are several different modes to enjoy, as well as a single player campaign.
I wanna be the very best: Pokkén Tournament DX
Pokkén Tournament DX has Pokémon battles, but not in a way you might be familiar with. Instead of having trainers battling each other with Pokémon, Pokkén is a fighting game with just Pokémon. You can find some fan favorite classics here such as Pikachu, Charizard, and Lucario, but you'll also find Decidueye, Darkrai, Croagunk, and more. Choose your favorite Pokémon and make use of their moveset to take out your foes!
Let's dance: Just Dance 2020
You and five other friends can get your groove on! Just Dance 2020 has over 500 songs that you can download and there are new tracks added constantly. Just grab your Joy-Cons and get groovin', and other players can join you with their smartphones.
Hadouken!: Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
Street Fighter II is one of the best fighting games ever made, and it's now available on your Switch! Choose your favorite fighter, such as Ryu, Ken, or Chun-Li, and then unleash fury on your enemies with a swath of combos and ultimate moves. You can even team up with a friend to take on challenging CPU opponents this time around.
Game on!
We love Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but there are plenty of other games to enjoy on the Switch too. Whether you're looking to get competitive with friends or hang out with them, there are plenty of options.
If you want some recommendations, we like Super Mario Party because it's a great party game with friends and family. Play as your favorite Mario character and do whatever it takes to win in frantic mini-games, while also striving to have the most Stars and points by the end of the game. Another favorite is Mortal Kombat 11, just because of the amazing roster and flashy finishing moves (FATALITY!) Finally, we enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, because who can say no to a round of Mario Kart? It's just a ton of fun for everyone.
