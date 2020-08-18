There's no doubt about it — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best Nintendo Switch games , and probably the best party and fighting game on the console. But there are plenty of other games on the Switch that you should enjoy, too. If you've had your fill of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for now and need a break, here are some other fantastic games that you should check out.

Game on!

We love Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but there are plenty of other games to enjoy on the Switch too. Whether you're looking to get competitive with friends or hang out with them, there are plenty of options.

If you want some recommendations, we like Super Mario Party because it's a great party game with friends and family. Play as your favorite Mario character and do whatever it takes to win in frantic mini-games, while also striving to have the most Stars and points by the end of the game. Another favorite is Mortal Kombat 11, just because of the amazing roster and flashy finishing moves (FATALITY!) Finally, we enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, because who can say no to a round of Mario Kart? It's just a ton of fun for everyone.