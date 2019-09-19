Best Handheld Mode Games that Support Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

The Switch Lite is here. And there — it's basically anywhere you are. As the smaller, lighter, handheld-only little brother of the Switch, the Switch Lite is a better mobile experience. And the fact it can use hand-me-down cartridges from the Switch means you won't necessarily replace all of your games. Some games do play better as a handheld and these are the best available for the Switch Lite.

★ Featured favorite : Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is one of those crossover games you wouldn't expect to work, but boy does it! The gameplay offers more of a turn-based style that plays well with the handheld and smaller screen. And the puzzle-like scenarios are timed well to play whenever you have a few minutes of downtime. $33 at Amazon

Pure handheld happiness

There are very few Switch games that are docked TV mode only. With so many games available to the Switch Lite, finding one that makes you happy won't be difficult. But that also means it's hard to pick the best handheld games. Having controls and graphics which feel good on a handheld is a large part of it, but at a certain point, so many games feel good that it comes down to preference.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are prime examples of a game that feels good on handheld consoles. The controls are intuitive, the graphics are clean and strong on a smaller screen, and gameplay fits well into any amount of free time you have. However, despite some occasionally frustrating controls Dragon Quest Builders 2 remains one of my top picks. If you love RPGs and voxel builders, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is just too strong of a game to ignore. Maybe one of these will be your -best game on Switch Lite- as well.

