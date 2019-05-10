As you know, Nintendo did not include a headstrap in its design of the Labo VR headset. This was definitely an odd move for the video game giant and has proved troublesome for weary-armed Labo VR users. Gamers have had to find their own fixes with options like the Comfort Set for Labo VR. There aren't many out there, but we've taken a look at additional headstrap options to determine what the best solutions are.

Best Overall: Sweat Proof Gaming Comfort Set for Labo VR

Sweat Proof Gaming has received several orders for its Comfort Set since the release of Labo VR. They provide a comfortable, adjustable strap that works perfectly with the headset so you can play without keeping your hands raised all the time. You can easily take it off when you're done. It works with the Joy-Cons and Toy-Cons that come with the Nintendo Switch and Labo VR kit. Who should buy it: Anyone who wants to purchase a ready-made headstrap specifically designed for the Labo VR headset. Pros: Adjustable

Designed for Labo VR

Easily removable Cons: Only one color

Best Overall Comfort Set for Labo VR A headstrap specifically designed for Labo VR Sweat Proof Gaming's Comfort Set for Labo VR is the best headstrap options currently on the market. It securely holds the Labo VR on your head and can be adjusted for a better fit. It's designed to work with the Joy-Cons and Toy-Cons that come with the Nintendo Switch and Labo VR kit. $14 from Sweat Proof Gaming

Best Value: Elastic Detachable Headband for Google Cardboard

As you can tell from the title, this head strap was intended to be used with Google Cardboard. Luckily, the Google Cardboard headset and the Labo VR headset are pretty similar so it works for either device. The strap is made of elastic nylon to stretch and conform to your head. It doesn't have adjustable buckles, but you get a little wiggle room by determining how tight you place the Velcro strap on the cardboard. This strap gives a fairly tight fit, so you'll want to place the adhesive as far back on either side of the Labo VR headset as possible. Who should buy it: Anyone looking for an inexpensive DIY head strap solution for Labo VR. Pros: Inexpensive -Elastic Nylon Cons: Only one color

Tight fit

Best Value Elastic Detachable Headband for Google Cardboard An inexpensive DIY option Allows you to place your strap exactly where you want it on your Labo VR headset. It's made of an elastic nylon and is adjustable to help it fit better. It's a bit of a tight fit so be sure to attach it in such a way that it gives you more head room. $7 at Amazon

Best Headset to Modify: Onn Virtual Reality Smartphone Headset

You'll have to carefully remove the strap from this existing headset and then get creative when attaching it to the Labo VR headset. There's more than one way to do it as online users have shown. For your efforts, you'll get a sturdy and comfortable headset that you can adjust to fit a number of users. This head set comes in three different colors red, blue, and white but the straps are the same color on each one. Who should buy it: DIY-ers who are willing to modify an existing VR headset to fit the Labo VR headset. Pros Comfy material

Adjustable Cons Requires modification

Wasn't specifically deisgned for Labo VR

Best Headset to Modify Onn Virtual Reality Smartphone Headset A DIY project for your Labo VR headset You'll need to remove the strap from the plastic goggles and then reattach them to the Labo VR headset in order for this to work. This is something other gamers have already been doing to make the Labo VR experience less wearing on your arms. $15 at Amazon.