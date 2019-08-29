Best Headphones for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

Not sure what headphones to buy? Given the wide range of products out there, both earphones, headphones, wired, and wireless, it can often be hard to decide. Whether you are after something small to fit in your new Nintendo Switch Lite case or something that packs a bit more power, no matter your budget, there should be something in the list below to interest you! We've rounded up some of the best from small budget options to picks for serious audiophiles.

Best all round headphones: Tribit Xfree Tune Bluetooth Headphones

For this price, it is impossible to go wrong with this great sounding pair of budget headphones from Tribit. Boasting up to 40 hours worth of playtime via Bluetooth and the ability to connect with a wired cable too, the music will never end no matter where you travel.

$40 at Amazon

Wireless Earbuds: Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds

Are you looking for a pair of quality wireless earbuds? Then look no further. The Sony Truly Wireless earbuds come with industry-leading noise canceling, excellent sound quality and up to 24 hours of battery life with the included carrying case.

$228 at Amazon

Best budget option: Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds

On a budget? Then look no further than these small but effective earbuds from Panasonic. Available in a wide variety of colors there is guaranteed to be one which matches your Nintendo Switch Lite or your favorite clothing color scheme.

$7 at Amazon

Child friendly sound: KIDdesigns Bluetooth Headphones

Does your child have a favorite franchise something they are really into? Chances are this vibrantly colored range of headphones has something they will like. Featuring cool designs and sound protection for little ears, these headphones are perfect.

$30 at Amazon

Get sporty: JVC Sports Clip Headphones

Looking for something a bit more sports orientated or simply have issues with earbuds falling out of your ear? These cost-effective sporty headphones from JVC will get the job done.

$10 at Amazon

Lightweight headband: JVC Full Sized Over Ear Headband

These budget headphones from JVC fit snugly over your ears, and won't break your bank account either. They come with a long 8 foot cable and increased bass so you can keep the party going wherever you are.

$16 at Amazon

Connect Wirelessly: JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Are you a bass lover? If so then there's a high chance you'll love these headphones too. They feature enhanced bass and 16 hours of battery life with a recharge time of only 2 hours. They are also light enough to be worn all day comfortably.

$50 at Amazon

Enjoy your music: JBL Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphone

These headphones also include enhanced bass as well as 16 hours of battery life. This pair also comes with active noise canceling built in - these are a perfect lightweight pair of headphones for taking on a plane.

$100 at Amazon

Feeling blue?: Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth

Soft leather ear cushions adorn these hefty blue headphones which make for pleasant listening over a long period. If you are after a durable set of headphones with a fair bit of weight behind them, then this is the one for you!

$65 at Amazon

Clip it on: Panasonic Slim Clip Headphones

An interesting design from Panasonic, these headphones are perfect if you want to listen to music, or play your Switch Lite but don't want anything in your ear. They are also great if you want to hear things around you.

$12 at Amazon

Rotate it around: Audio-Technica SonicFuel Earbuds

These stylish headphones from Audio-Technica come with a C-shaped tip and 360-degree rotating earbuds. This ensures that they fit comfortably and snugly in your ear. They also come with a handy volume control button and a built-in microphone.

$15 at Amazon

Simply Wireless: Skullcandy Wireless Simplicity Earbuds

Introducing these blue Bluetooth wireless earbuds from Skullcandy. They sit cozily around your neck, have up to 6 hours battery life and also come with a built-in microphone and sound controls. So, you can play on.

$19 at Amazon

Ready for anything: Sennheiser Fitness Workout Ultralight Headphones

The Sennheiser headphones are ultralight banded with a vibrant green cord, which is both sweat and water-resistant. They come with passive noise isolation so you can still hear what is going on around you if needed.

$40 at Amazon

Lightweight and wireless: Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless Earbuds

A lightweight and stylish offering from Skullcandy, these earbuds come with approximately 8 hours of battery life as well as noise isolated sound. Weighing less than an ounce, they can also be folded up and quickly tucked away in any bag.

$30 at Amazon

Discreet earbuds: Anker Soundbuds Slim+

These discreet, lightweight earbuds from Anker are suitable for all purposes, not just hardcore gaming sessions! They come with 10 hours of playtime, water resistance, and they fit snugly in your ear, making them suitable for workouts as well.

$24 at Amazon

Mellow Yellow: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headpones

Stand out from the crowd with these easy to fold yellow headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They feature up to 40 hours of battery life and a fast fuel option where you can charge the headphones for 5 minutes and then get up to 3 hours of playback when the battery is low.

$200 at Amazon

Magical sound: SoundMAGIC HP151 Headphones

These robust headphones are a good starting point for the audiophile on a budget. They are comfortable for extended periods of use due to the soft ear pads and padded headband. As a bonus, this pair of headphones also comes with a hard case for easy portability.

$110 at Amazon

Close it back: Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones

Keep your music to yourself and the rest of the world out with these closed-back headphones which have a great well-balanced sound suitable for all types of music. They are also big enough to fit over even the largest of ears.

$150 at Amazon

Precision Stereo: Philips HiFi Over-Ear Headphones

Are you looking for a pair of open-back headphones to use at home? Then take a look at this reasonably priced offering from Philips which features exceptional sound, a comfy double headband, and breathable ear cushions.

$70 at Amazon

Professional production: Sony MDR7506 Professional Headphones

If you are interested in creating your own music as well as listening to it, these great value starter professional headphones from Sony are perfect. They come with an extra-long cord capable of stretching up to 10 feet in length.

$100 at Amazon

Isolate the noise: Sennheiser HD 300 Pro

This pair of supreme studio-focused monitoring headphones delivers quality sound all across the board. They do not feature any overly vigorous bass like some other pairs can, but each part of a song be heard clearly, from the low points to the high points.

$120 at Amazon

Streamlined design: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones

With 11 levels of noise-canceling, these stylish headphones are guaranteed to keep any external sounds out. Whether you are on a plane, train, or simply walking down the street, enjoy the music or games the way it is supposed to be heard.

$400 at Amazon

Simply the best: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Saving one of the best for last, these industry-leading headphones are loved worldwide by users over the globe. The active noise canceling function is second to none and guaranteed not to disappoint even the most discerning of listeners.

$300 at Amazon

Supreme sound: Ultimate Ears CSX

These are the ultimate earphones. They are custom-made to fit your ear, which serves to block out as much sound from the outside as possible. As a result, they also provide maximum comfort. Easily swap from Bluetooth to a wired connection with ease enabling full connectivity everywhere.

$500 at Ultimate Ears

Game and listen in style

Our favorite headphones without a doubt are the Tribit Xfree Tune Bluetooth Headphones due to their sound quality and price. Don't hesitate to take them anywhere with you! If you are on a budget, then the colorful Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds are your next best friend.

Looking for something to simply get the job done wirelessly, not weigh down your bag and fit easily in any Nintendo Switch Lite cases? Then the Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless Earbuds is your best bet. For playing in noisy places, such as on an airplane check out the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones. Whatever way you like to play, there's a pair of headphones here for you.

