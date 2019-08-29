Best Headphones for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

Not sure what headphones to buy? Given the wide range of products out there, both earphones, headphones, wired, and wireless, it can often be hard to decide. Whether you are after something small to fit in your new Nintendo Switch Lite case or something that packs a bit more power, no matter your budget, there should be something in the list below to interest you! We've rounded up some of the best from small budget options to picks for serious audiophiles.

Game and listen in style

Our favorite headphones without a doubt are the Tribit Xfree Tune Bluetooth Headphones due to their sound quality and price. Don't hesitate to take them anywhere with you! If you are on a budget, then the colorful Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds are your next best friend.

Looking for something to simply get the job done wirelessly, not weigh down your bag and fit easily in any Nintendo Switch Lite cases? Then the Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless Earbuds is your best bet. For playing in noisy places, such as on an airplane check out the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones. Whatever way you like to play, there's a pair of headphones here for you.

