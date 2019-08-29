Best Headphones for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019
Not sure what headphones to buy? Given the wide range of products out there, both earphones, headphones, wired, and wireless, it can often be hard to decide. Whether you are after something small to fit in your new Nintendo Switch Lite case or something that packs a bit more power, no matter your budget, there should be something in the list below to interest you! We've rounded up some of the best from small budget options to picks for serious audiophiles.
- Best all round headphones: Tribit Xfree Tune Bluetooth Headphones
- Wireless Earbuds: Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds
- Best budget option: Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds
- Child friendly sound: KIDdesigns Bluetooth Headphones
- Get sporty: JVC Sports Clip Headphones
- Lightweight headband: JVC Full Sized Over Ear Headband
- Connect Wirelessly: JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones
- Enjoy your music: JBL Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphone
- Feeling blue?: Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth
- Clip it on: Panasonic Slim Clip Headphones
- Rotate it around: Audio-Technica SonicFuel Earbuds
- Simply Wireless: Skullcandy Wireless Simplicity Earbuds
- Ready for anything: Sennheiser Fitness Workout Ultralight Headphones
- Lightweight and wireless: Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless Earbuds
- Discreet earbuds: Anker Soundbuds Slim+
- Mellow Yellow: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headpones
- Magical sound: SoundMAGIC HP151 Headphones
- Close it back: Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones
- Precision Stereo: Philips HiFi Over-Ear Headphones
- Professional production: Sony MDR7506 Professional Headphones
- Isolate the noise: Sennheiser HD 300 Pro
- Streamlined design: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Simply the best: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Supreme sound: Ultimate Ears CSX
Best all round headphones: Tribit Xfree Tune Bluetooth HeadphonesStaff pick
For this price, it is impossible to go wrong with this great sounding pair of budget headphones from Tribit. Boasting up to 40 hours worth of playtime via Bluetooth and the ability to connect with a wired cable too, the music will never end no matter where you travel.
Wireless Earbuds: Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds
Are you looking for a pair of quality wireless earbuds? Then look no further. The Sony Truly Wireless earbuds come with industry-leading noise canceling, excellent sound quality and up to 24 hours of battery life with the included carrying case.
Best budget option: Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds
On a budget? Then look no further than these small but effective earbuds from Panasonic. Available in a wide variety of colors there is guaranteed to be one which matches your Nintendo Switch Lite or your favorite clothing color scheme.
Child friendly sound: KIDdesigns Bluetooth Headphones
Does your child have a favorite franchise something they are really into? Chances are this vibrantly colored range of headphones has something they will like. Featuring cool designs and sound protection for little ears, these headphones are perfect.
Get sporty: JVC Sports Clip Headphones
Looking for something a bit more sports orientated or simply have issues with earbuds falling out of your ear? These cost-effective sporty headphones from JVC will get the job done.
Lightweight headband: JVC Full Sized Over Ear Headband
These budget headphones from JVC fit snugly over your ears, and won't break your bank account either. They come with a long 8 foot cable and increased bass so you can keep the party going wherever you are.
Connect Wirelessly: JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Are you a bass lover? If so then there's a high chance you'll love these headphones too. They feature enhanced bass and 16 hours of battery life with a recharge time of only 2 hours. They are also light enough to be worn all day comfortably.
Enjoy your music: JBL Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphone
These headphones also include enhanced bass as well as 16 hours of battery life. This pair also comes with active noise canceling built in - these are a perfect lightweight pair of headphones for taking on a plane.
Feeling blue?: Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth
Soft leather ear cushions adorn these hefty blue headphones which make for pleasant listening over a long period. If you are after a durable set of headphones with a fair bit of weight behind them, then this is the one for you!
Clip it on: Panasonic Slim Clip Headphones
An interesting design from Panasonic, these headphones are perfect if you want to listen to music, or play your Switch Lite but don't want anything in your ear. They are also great if you want to hear things around you.
Rotate it around: Audio-Technica SonicFuel Earbuds
These stylish headphones from Audio-Technica come with a C-shaped tip and 360-degree rotating earbuds. This ensures that they fit comfortably and snugly in your ear. They also come with a handy volume control button and a built-in microphone.
Simply Wireless: Skullcandy Wireless Simplicity Earbuds
Introducing these blue Bluetooth wireless earbuds from Skullcandy. They sit cozily around your neck, have up to 6 hours battery life and also come with a built-in microphone and sound controls. So, you can play on.
Ready for anything: Sennheiser Fitness Workout Ultralight Headphones
The Sennheiser headphones are ultralight banded with a vibrant green cord, which is both sweat and water-resistant. They come with passive noise isolation so you can still hear what is going on around you if needed.
Lightweight and wireless: Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless Earbuds
A lightweight and stylish offering from Skullcandy, these earbuds come with approximately 8 hours of battery life as well as noise isolated sound. Weighing less than an ounce, they can also be folded up and quickly tucked away in any bag.
Discreet earbuds: Anker Soundbuds Slim+
These discreet, lightweight earbuds from Anker are suitable for all purposes, not just hardcore gaming sessions! They come with 10 hours of playtime, water resistance, and they fit snugly in your ear, making them suitable for workouts as well.
Mellow Yellow: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headpones
Stand out from the crowd with these easy to fold yellow headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They feature up to 40 hours of battery life and a fast fuel option where you can charge the headphones for 5 minutes and then get up to 3 hours of playback when the battery is low.
Magical sound: SoundMAGIC HP151 Headphones
These robust headphones are a good starting point for the audiophile on a budget. They are comfortable for extended periods of use due to the soft ear pads and padded headband. As a bonus, this pair of headphones also comes with a hard case for easy portability.
Close it back: Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones
Keep your music to yourself and the rest of the world out with these closed-back headphones which have a great well-balanced sound suitable for all types of music. They are also big enough to fit over even the largest of ears.
Precision Stereo: Philips HiFi Over-Ear Headphones
Are you looking for a pair of open-back headphones to use at home? Then take a look at this reasonably priced offering from Philips which features exceptional sound, a comfy double headband, and breathable ear cushions.
Professional production: Sony MDR7506 Professional Headphones
If you are interested in creating your own music as well as listening to it, these great value starter professional headphones from Sony are perfect. They come with an extra-long cord capable of stretching up to 10 feet in length.
Isolate the noise: Sennheiser HD 300 Pro
This pair of supreme studio-focused monitoring headphones delivers quality sound all across the board. They do not feature any overly vigorous bass like some other pairs can, but each part of a song be heard clearly, from the low points to the high points.
Streamlined design: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
With 11 levels of noise-canceling, these stylish headphones are guaranteed to keep any external sounds out. Whether you are on a plane, train, or simply walking down the street, enjoy the music or games the way it is supposed to be heard.
Simply the best: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Saving one of the best for last, these industry-leading headphones are loved worldwide by users over the globe. The active noise canceling function is second to none and guaranteed not to disappoint even the most discerning of listeners.
Supreme sound: Ultimate Ears CSX
These are the ultimate earphones. They are custom-made to fit your ear, which serves to block out as much sound from the outside as possible. As a result, they also provide maximum comfort. Easily swap from Bluetooth to a wired connection with ease enabling full connectivity everywhere.
Game and listen in style
Our favorite headphones without a doubt are the Tribit Xfree Tune Bluetooth Headphones due to their sound quality and price. Don't hesitate to take them anywhere with you! If you are on a budget, then the colorful Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds are your next best friend.
Looking for something to simply get the job done wirelessly, not weigh down your bag and fit easily in any Nintendo Switch Lite cases? Then the Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless Earbuds is your best bet. For playing in noisy places, such as on an airplane check out the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones. Whatever way you like to play, there's a pair of headphones here for you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your Nintendo Switch Lite from damage with ease
Looking to secure your new Nintendo Switch Lite from any damage?
Keep on playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!
All the limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy
Don't want your Nintendo Switch to look like everyone else's? These limited edition Switch consoles will stand out in a crowd, and you can buy one today.