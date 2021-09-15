When people think of the Nintendo Switch, they often think about the most popular titles to grace the company's consoles, like Zelda games or Pokémon games. As is the case with all forms of media, sometimes great titles just happen to fall a little under the radar. Whether it be because of less marketing or smaller budgets, these games may not have gotten very much publicity. Nevertheless, we think they deserve the spotlight simply because of their impeccable quality.

Night in the Woods

Night in the Woods tells the story of Mae, a cool cat who dropped out of college for unknown reasons. Upon returning home to her small hometown, Possum Springs, she touches base with her old friends and former band members Bea, Gregg, and Angus. But something strange is going on in Possum Springs — people are going missing, and there's talk of ghosts. Mae and her friends make it their mission to solve the mystery of Possum Springs while navigating the things that come with growing up and finding yourself. Uncover dark secrets, wander through dreams, and do some sleuthing — taking a break every now and again to practice with the band or check-in with mom.

Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out

Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out is a text-based adventure where you choose the main character's fate and those around you. In this world, the sun disappeared one day, and despite returning, it somehow keeps disappearing for long periods of time. With the help of your eerily self-aware smartwatch Moti, it's up to you to make decisions and travel the world to figure out what's going on and stop an imminent catastrophe that's bound to happen if you don't.

Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition

In Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition, you play an English citizen who, due to your European ancestry, is at risk of being deported in this vision of a post-Brexit UK that has a fierce dislike for anything European. The only way to stay in the country you grew up in is to work as a bouncer, earning enough to stay afloat and pay your bills. This management game sees you check people's ID cards, tickets, and work permits at various events, ensuring that no suspicious figures come in with any contraband. Not to mention the pesky resistance that seems to be gaining more influence. It's up to you to decide whether to keep your nose clean or stay in Britain by any means, even if they're a bit criminal.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! is the first international release in the Taiko no Tatsujin series in over a decade. Players can choose to use motion controls, button controls, or the special Taiko Drum controller to keep to the beat in an amazing collection of songs. From J-pop to anime to video game tunes, players won't run out of songs to perfect in various difficulty modes that can really turn up the heat. Play by yourself or with friends in drum mode, or host a party with the plethora of wacky rhythm-based party games at your disposal. If you're feeling confident, you can even go online and fight to keep the top spot on the leaderboards. Drum on!

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes stays true to its name as a multiplayer game in which one person holds a bomb in their hands and the other players hold the key to diffusing it in the form of a printed bomb-defusal manual. The problem? Neither group can see what the other is doing, so they've got to describe what they see and ask questions to solve the modules on the bomb. Things get more difficult the more you advance, with less time, chances for mistakes, and more modules. This game is perfect for couch co-op sessions with friends and family, and is welcoming enough for anyone to join in, regardless of their gaming experience.

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Umurangi Generation is a first-person photography game that strives to capture the essence of living in a futuristic world. As you serve your days as a courier, your photos are assessed based on composition, colors used and subject, with more lenses, equipment, and features being unlocked as you progress through the game. This special edition includes all the DLC available, including new gyro controls for the Nintendo Switch. Players will find joy in expressing themselves and experimenting with new camera features, whether they're new to photography or a pro. Make sure to explore; you might just find new equipment that way!

Wandersong

Wandersong is an adorable platforming adventure where you play as a happy bard. The world is in danger, and only you can save it with your love for music and friendship! Travel the world to learn the Earthsong, make friends, and uncover secrets on your journey through this colorful world. Sing in different colors, defeat enemies and consider what it means to do your best, even when things don't always go right. The characters, story, and overall message make this a game to warm even the coldest hearts.

Paradise Killer

On this strange alien island that is rebirthed every few millennia, psychic powers cause all kinds of unusual things to happen. The system is strange, but it works — until the Council is murdered. Paradise has been killed... but who did it? In this open-world murder mystery game, it's up to you to look at clues and interview suspects to build your case. Though things may seem straightforward at first, you'll soon come to realize that there is more to this island than you think. Everyone is a suspect, and the truth doesn't always coincide with the facts. Solve puzzles and gather evidence as you work your way towards finally accusing someone. Just make sure it's the right person.

ISLANDERS: Console Edition

If you're in the mood for a bit of relaxation after all the mystery games, you can head over to ISLANDERS and create your very own world. Build towns and cities on the cliffsides of islands and amenities such as windmills and farms. If your island is full, no worries! Just move on to the next one. As you progress, you'll unlock more features, making your islands even more advanced. The randomly generated nature of this game and the simple art style make this the game to play after a stressful day. Create worlds and imagine the people who live in them as you move throughout the islands.