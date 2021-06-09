Best HomeKit air purifiers iMore 2021

The air in your home plays a critical role in the health of everyone in your household. Having a good air purifier in your home can remove allergens, mold, and even viruses, and the best HomeKit air purifiers can do it all with app and voice controls. HomeKit air purifiers combine monitoring capabilities from the best HomeKit air quality monitors with advanced filters that automatically take care of your home's air. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit air purifiers that you can buy today.

Affordable air : smartmi Air Purifiers for Home Staff favorite The smartmi P1 Air Purifier monitors and cleans your home's air with an onboard dual-laser PM2.5 and PM10 particulate sensor. The sensor allows the air purifier to ramp up to higher speeds automatically when needed — cleaning rooms up to 180 square feet in as little as ten minutes with its HEPA filter. In addition, the P1 comes in two finishes — a stylish silver and a dark gray, allowing it to blend in with many types of decor. $180 at Amazon Large and in-charge : VOCOlinc PureFlow Smart Air Purifier VOCOlinc's PureFlow Smart Air Purifier tackles larger areas in the home, up to 645 square feet in size. This air purifier sports a dual HEPA filtration system that removes 99.7% of gases and particulates down to 0.3 microns with a CADR of 295 CFM. In addition to air purification, the PureFlow monitors the temperature, humidity, and air quality in your home and puts measurements on a large 5.1-inch LCD and in the Home app. $400 at Amazon Total purification : Molekule Air Mini+ Small Room Air Purifier The Molekule Air Mini+ keeps your home's air clean with a unique PECO filter that uses UV light to destroy bacteria, viruses, pollen, pet dander, mold, and more. Molekule's air purifier can handle small to medium rooms up to 250 square feet, making it an excellent fit for the bedroom or home office. An onboard particulate sensor allows for hands-free operation with an Auto-Protect mode that keeps it quiet when all is clear. $439 at Amazon Make it smart : Eve Energy - Apple HomeKit Smart Home, Smart Plug & Power Meter If you already own an air purifier for your home but want to make it smart, then a HomeKit smart plug may be your best bet. The Eve Energy smart plug provides convenient controls for your air purifier through the Home app and includes energy monitoring capabilities. With energy monitoring, you can track consumption and review estimates for how much it costs to keep your home's air clean. $40 at Amazon

Monitor and clean your home's air with the best HomeKit air purifiers

The best HomeKit air purifiers make it easy to monitor and clean the air in your home. With HomeKit, you can adjust fan speeds, slot them into goodnight scenes, and even include them in automation with smoke detectors to combat odors if you left something in the oven a little too long.

If you are looking for the most bang for your buck, then the smartmi P1 may be the one for you. The P1 packs in a powerful HEPA filtration system that can clean small to medium rooms fast and efficiently — in as little as ten minutes in some cases. smartmi's air purifier can trap particulates as small as 80 Nanos, and the onboard dual-laser sensor allows for hands-free operation with an automatic mode.

If you don't mind paying a premium, the Molekule Air Mini+ takes air purification even further with its advanced PECO filter. PECO technology utilizes the power of UV light to destroy molecules — including viruses, bacteria, mold, pet dander, pollen, VOCs, and more.