Best HomeKit Humidity Sensors iMore 2019
Maintaining a perfect balance of humidity in the home is a tricky ordeal. Humidifiers and de-humidifiers are available to help, but not truly knowing your home's climate may lead to high or low levels of moisture. Thankfully, HomeKit and Siri-enabled sensors are here to assist you in the battle, so here's our guide to help you decide which is the right one for your needs.
- Whole home coverage: Ecobee Smart Sensor
- Affordable alternative: Aqara Smart Home Temperature Sensor
- Motion without a hub: Onvis SMS1 Smart Motion Sensor
- One of five: iHome 5-in-1 Smart Monitor
- Go outdoors: Eve Degree
- Humid hue: Philips Hue Motion Sensor
- Eggscellent air: Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2
- For the nursery: Arlo Baby
Whole home coverage: Ecobee Smart SensorStaff Favorite
Ecobee's Smart Sensors work in combination with the Ecobee Thermostat to help monitor and regulate temperature and humidity. Their compact, wireless design allows for placement just about anywhere in your home, using a mounting bracket, or by magnetically attaching to a metallic surface. These sensors also include motion-sensing technology, enabling them to turn your HomeKit lights on and off through automations when motion occurs.
Affordable alternative: Aqara Smart Home Temperature Sensor
Despite being named after its temperature sensing ability, the Aqara Smart Home Temperature Sensor also keeps tabs on humidity. This sensor uses a Zigbee radio for connectivity to the Aqara Smart Home Hub, which not only helps with speed and reliability but also allows it to come in at an affordable price. These sensors are also incredibly tiny, keeping them neatly out of sight.
Motion without a hub: Onvis SMS1 Smart Motion Sensor
The Onvis SMS1 Smart Motion Sensor packs in humidity, temperature, and motion-sensing all in one awesome little package. The SMS1 uses two AAA batteries, and connects to HomeKit via Bluetooth 5, skipping the need for an additional hub. This direct-to-HomeKit approach means you can monitor your home's humidity in a matter of minutes, and it can even work without a home network, which makes it perfect for travel.
One of five: iHome 5-in-1 Smart Monitor
As its name suggests, the iHome 5-in-1 Smart Monitor includes five smart home capabilities, including humidity. iHome's monitor also includes temperature, motion, light, and sound sensors, which can tie into HomeKit automations and scenes or with the iHome Connect app. Unlike other sensors, this one isn't portable, but it does have a handy display, which shows you the status of your home 24/7.
Go outdoors: Eve Degree
The Eve Degree is the only HomeKit sensor around that can report humidity and temperature both indoors and out. This beautiful sensor has an IPX3 weather-resistant rating, allowing it to act as your own personal weather station when it is outdoors, giving you a more accurate picture of the temperature around you. For the indoors, the Eve Degree includes a non-obtrusive LCD display.
Humid hue: Philips Hue Motion Sensor
Sometimes the best accessories are the ones that you already have, and given the popularity of the Philips Hue lighting line, there's a good chance that you may already have a capable humidity sensor. Many don't realize that the Philips Hue Motion Sensor actually reports temperature and humidity to Apple's HomeKit. Through HomeKit, these hidden sensors work just like any other, opening the door to automation heaven.
Eggscellent air: Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2
In addition to temperature and humidity sensors, the Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2 includes carbon dioxide and air quality monitoring, providing actionable information to help you correct issues as they arise. This sensor is also completely portable, with a built-in rechargeable battery that you to move freely from room to room, all while keeping tabs on your surroundings.
For the nursery: Arlo Baby
While Arlo's Baby camera is meant for the nursery, its incredible feature set makes it perfect for just about anywhere. The Arlo Baby features humidity, temperature, and air quality sensors, as well as a built-in nightlight and rechargeable battery, making it highly capable for its price. Oh yeah, it also includes a 1080p video camera that connects to HomeKit which enables notifications and two-way audio.
Climate control
Adding a HomeKit humidity sensor is one of the best ways to start the journey toward a better home environment. These sensors enable you to summon the current conditions through the Home app, or through Siri, at any time of the day. Best of all, these sensors can work together with other HomeKit accessories, such as smart plugs, to automatically turn on a humidifier when things start to dry out, through the power of automation. The Ecobee Smart Temperature Sensors are some of our favorites due to their compact size and integration with Ecobee Thermostats.
If you want to keep an eye on humidity, but don't want to add any additional hubs, then take a look at the Onvis SMS1 Smart Motion Sensor. The SMS1 connects directly to your iOS devices and HomeKit through Bluetooth, making it ready to go right out of the box.
Looking for a sensor that incorporates air quality monitoring in addition to humidity? Then check out the Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2. This handy sensor measures fine particulates in the air, as well as carbon dioxide levels, giving you all the tools to get your home's climate under control.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Deck the trees with smart Christmas lights and get festive with it!
Christmas is almost upon us once again, so it's time to get festive! These smart Christmas lights will definitely get your entire house in the holiday spirit.
Add smarts to your existing light bulbs with these awesome sockets
Have a favorite light bulb that you just don't want to replace? Keep it and make it smart at the same time with these HomeKit enabled sockets.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.