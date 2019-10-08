Best HomeKit Humidity Sensors iMore 2019

Maintaining a perfect balance of humidity in the home is a tricky ordeal. Humidifiers and de-humidifiers are available to help, but not truly knowing your home's climate may lead to high or low levels of moisture. Thankfully, HomeKit and Siri-enabled sensors are here to assist you in the battle, so here's our guide to help you decide which is the right one for your needs.

Climate control

Adding a HomeKit humidity sensor is one of the best ways to start the journey toward a better home environment. These sensors enable you to summon the current conditions through the Home app, or through Siri, at any time of the day. Best of all, these sensors can work together with other HomeKit accessories, such as smart plugs, to automatically turn on a humidifier when things start to dry out, through the power of automation. The Ecobee Smart Temperature Sensors are some of our favorites due to their compact size and integration with Ecobee Thermostats.

If you want to keep an eye on humidity, but don't want to add any additional hubs, then take a look at the Onvis SMS1 Smart Motion Sensor. The SMS1 connects directly to your iOS devices and HomeKit through Bluetooth, making it ready to go right out of the box.

Looking for a sensor that incorporates air quality monitoring in addition to humidity? Then check out the Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2. This handy sensor measures fine particulates in the air, as well as carbon dioxide levels, giving you all the tools to get your home's climate under control.

