Best HomeKit Light Sensors iMore 2019
HomeKit light sensors fly under the radar in the smart home world, but these nifty devices can make some of the most personal automations around. Measuring light works great with HomeKit blinds, plugs, and of course, light bulbs, making things happen automatically in the background. Plus, it's just plain cool to ask Siri about how bright it is in your home, so take a look at our list of the best HomeKit options available.
- Motion and light: Philips Hue Motion Sensor
- Light plus: iHome 5-in-1 Smart Monitor
- All seeing eye: Fibaro Motion Sensor
- Aware of it all: Tency Awareness Switch
- Light and compact: Aqara Motion Sensor
- For the great outdoors: Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor
Motion and light: Philips Hue Motion SensorStaff Favorite
The Philips Hue Motion Sensor is the gold standard for motion sensors, so chances are, you may already have one of these in your home. However, you may not know that this accessory actually measures light levels as well, and its readings are available in HomeKit. This allows this already awesome sensor to work with automations, giving you the ability to activate things like your blinds when it gets a little too dark.
Light plus: iHome 5-in-1 Smart Monitor
iHome's 5-in-1 Smart Monitor is a jack of all trades, providing motion, sound, temperature, humidity, and light sensors all in one compact frame. This sensor measures the amount of luminous flux in its surroundings, and sends this data to the Home app, paving the way for automations. An on-device display also makes its information available at a glance, perfect for those times where your iPhone is not around.
All seeing eye: Fibaro Motion Sensor
The Fibaro Motion Sensor has a unique eyeball design, which is only fitting as it can detect motion and light levels. This sensor can also measure temperature, and even has an accelerometer, notifying you if it detects any tampering. If that weren't enough, this all seeing eye is also completely wireless, running on just a single CR123A battery.
Aware of it all: Tency Awareness Switch
As its name suggests, the Terncy Awareness Switch keeps tabs on your environment through motion sensing, temperature, and illumination levels. This multi-sensor also has a handy button in its center, making it one of the most capable accessories around. Along with HomeKit support, the Awareness Switch also works with Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant, covering all the bases.
Light and compact: Aqara Motion Sensor
Don't let its looks fool you, the Aqara Motion Sensor is a compact little accessory, one that has to be seen in person. Despite its small size, this tiny device somehow manages to pack in light sensing abilities as well, allowing placement that is out of sight. Best of all, this sensor also comes with a small price tag, making it the cheapest option around.
For the great outdoors: Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor
The Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor combines the already fantastic indoor motion sensor with certified weather resistance. This outdoor sensor can withstand heavy rain, and extreme temperatures, covering your home all year long. Dusk to dawn sensing capabilities enable true sunset and sunrise automations, relying on actual light levels outside of your home, not from a generalized location.
See the light
HomeKit light sensors may not get a lot of love when it comes to home automation, but they have the potential to provide quite an impact with their minute measurements. We love the Philips Hue Motion Sensor thanks to its industry-leading motion response times, and light sensing is just the icing on the cake. This smart home essential works with HomeKit to make magic moments happen through automations, ones that are completely local to your environment.
If you are looking for a light sensor that works in the great outdoors, then the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor is the one for you. This sensor is the only HomeKit option on the market that is UL certified for weather resistance, giving you the option to create automations that are custom to your home. Whichever option you choose, these sensors are sure to give you the finest levels of control through their unique ability to measure even the slightest levels of light.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These smoke detectors work with Siri and Apple HomeKit
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?
These light panels not only look good, but they work with HomeKit
HomeKit light panels combine smart stylish lighting with the power of Siri and automation. Create your own magical light show with the best HomeKit light panels that you can buy today.
Monitor your home's climate with the best HomeKit humidity sensors
Balancing your home's humidity can lead to better air quality and overall health. Get in the know about the climate in your home with our guide to the best HomeKit options around.