Best HomeKit Light Sensors iMore 2019

HomeKit light sensors fly under the radar in the smart home world, but these nifty devices can make some of the most personal automations around. Measuring light works great with HomeKit blinds, plugs, and of course, light bulbs, making things happen automatically in the background. Plus, it's just plain cool to ask Siri about how bright it is in your home, so take a look at our list of the best HomeKit options available.

See the light

HomeKit light sensors may not get a lot of love when it comes to home automation, but they have the potential to provide quite an impact with their minute measurements. We love the Philips Hue Motion Sensor thanks to its industry-leading motion response times, and light sensing is just the icing on the cake. This smart home essential works with HomeKit to make magic moments happen through automations, ones that are completely local to your environment.

If you are looking for a light sensor that works in the great outdoors, then the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor is the one for you. This sensor is the only HomeKit option on the market that is UL certified for weather resistance, giving you the option to create automations that are custom to your home. Whichever option you choose, these sensors are sure to give you the finest levels of control through their unique ability to measure even the slightest levels of light.

