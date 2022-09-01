Best HomeKit security systems 2022

Security accessories, like the best HomeKit door locks and cameras are a critical piece of the smart home. Still, to truly lock down your home, you need a HomeKit security system. The best HomeKit security systems allow you to monitor your home through Home app notifications, and onboard sirens and lights can deter potential intruders. So whether you go for DIY or professional monitoring, the best HomeKit security systems provide extra peace of mind by keeping you alert of all of the happenings.

Unfortunately, there aren't many HomeKit security systems out there currently, and availability is limited. However, you can create your own if you know how to use a HomePod as a HomeKit alarm in combination with a HomeKit door and window sensor or motion sensor.

Peace of mind with HomeKit security systems

Abode Iota Home Security Kit
Best of both worlds

The Abode Iota Home Security Kit includes everything you need to get started with securing your home. This handy kit consists of a mini door and window sensor, key fob, and the all-important Gateway that houses a built-in camera, siren, and backup battery. In addition, Abode's kit allows you to go completely DIY, or you can tack on professional monitoring for a small monthly fee. Aqara Smart Hub, Wireless Smart Home Bridge for Alarm System
DIY security

Aqara's Smart Hub lays the foundation for DIY, subscription-free HomeKit security with a built-in siren, color LED light, and Zigbee radio. With Aqara's hub, you can pair up to 32 Aqara accessories such as door and window sensors, motion sensors, and more in a matter of seconds. Plus, since they run on Zigbee, they provide ultra-fast response times and incredible reliability. Honeywell Lyric Controller
Professional monitoring

Honeywell's Lyric Controller combines classic wall-mounted security with a modern 7-inch color touchscreen display, HomeKit, and a built-in camera. The Lyric Controller works with various professional monitoring services allowing you to shop around for the best package for your home. However, if you want to go subscription-free, you will need to activate it with a provider to enable HomeKit — but you can always cancel later. Abode Smart Security Kit
Camera-free

Just like the Iota, the Abode Smart Security Kit gives you a great start with professional monitoring or DIY security by bundling several accessories into one affordable package. This kit includes the Abode Gateway with battery backup, a mini door and window sensor, a keyfob, and a motion sensor. Unlike the Iota, however, the Gateway in this bundle lacks a built-in camera and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Protect your home with the best HomeKit security systems

The best HomeKit security systems keep you aware of all of the action in and around your home by delivering instant notifications the moment a door or window opens directly to your iPhone. HomeKit security systems also help to scare off would-be intruders with built-in sirens and lights, and you can take things even further by tying them into automation with other HomeKit accessories.

If you are looking for a security solution that allows you to add professional monitoring on-demand, then the Abode Iota Home Security Kit is the one for you. Abode's kit gives you the best of both worlds — contract-free 24/7 monitoring with cellular and battery backup, plus you can go subscription-free and rely solely on HomeKit to deliver important notifications if you choose.

If you prefer to go strictly DIY without a subscription, then check out the Aqara Smart Hub. This low-cost hub includes home security essentials like a siren and light in a compact, affordable package. Aqara's hub supports up to 32 accessories so that you can cover every door and window in your home for cheap.