Best HomeKit Temperature Sensors iMore 2019

Adding a HomeKit temperature sensor in your home can help you to finally answer the age-old question, "is it hot in here?" These sensors report the temperature of any given room, through the Home app or via a Siri. There are quite a few sensors available, so we have rounded up the best of the best to help you choose the best for your home.

Sensible solutions

HomeKit temperature sensors leverage the power of Apple's ecosystem to provide more than just telling you the temperature in a room. These sensors can work with in-tandem with other HomeKit accessories enabling some truly magical automations, like turning on a smart plug with a fan when the temperature gets a little too hot. If you already have an Ecobee Thermostat, then the Ecobee Smart Sensors are definitely the way to go. These compact sensors are completely wireless and also report humidity and motion to HomeKit, as well as Siri.

In the market for a sensor that has a built-in display and doesn't require a hub or thermostat? Take a look at the Eve Degree. This beautiful temperature sensor works both indoors and out, and a customizable display shows you the information that matters the most to you.

If you already have some Philips Hue gear in your home, then the Hue Motion Sensor may be the one for you. This sensor works with the Hue Hub and offers the same rock-solid performance and reliability that the system is famous for.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.