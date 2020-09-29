COVID-19 delayed this year's Amazon Prime Day. That doesn't mean the deals are any smaller this time around. If you're looking for a new iPhone, you've come to the right place. Here at the best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals of 2020.

Why iPhone?

First introduced in 2007, the iPhone is Apple's most significant product of all-time. The smartphone is now available in multiple styles, sizes, and price points, with models coming and going each year. Because of the pandemic, this year's iPhone lineup has yet to be announced. Because of this, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2020) remain the current lineup. Amazon has these and previous models available.