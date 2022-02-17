Best Photo Printers for iPhone iMore 2022
We snap a bunch of photos with our iPhones every day. Sometimes we actually want to print those memories out on, you know, paper. Plenty of photo printers let us connect wirelessly with our favorite iPhone to print photos and slap them into a photo album or even just on the fridge. We think the new Fujifilm Instax Mini Link is one of the best photo printers for iPhone for most people. Read on to find out why.
- Best overall: Fujifilm Instax Mini Link - Photo Printer
- Best price: Kodak Step - Photo Printer
- Best innovation: Lifeprint - Photo Printer
- Best for all ages: Kodak Smile - Photo Printer
- Best size: HP Sprocket - Photo Printer
- Best for large prints: Liene - Photo Printer
Best overall: Fujifilm Instax Mini Link - Photo Printer
Your iPhone photos will love Fujifilm colors.The much-loved Fujifilm Instax Mini Link connects to your devices over Bluetooth and outputs credit card-sized 2x3-inch photos.
The Instax Mini Link prints photos through the free Mini Link smartphone app. Using your best iPhone or iPad, you can add filters and frames to photos before printing, giving every image a unique look. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link can even print photos from video captures.
Photos take about 12 seconds to print and 90 seconds to develop. The Mini Link is available in six fun colors and styles and is compact enough to tuck in your back pocket.
Fujifilm colors shine through with the Mini Link, and that's one of the many reasons we think it's the best photo printer for iPhone this year. It's pricey, but we believe it's worth every penny.
Pros:
- Compact
- Vibrant Fujifilm colors
- Bluetooth
- Photo edits are easy to make
- Works with iPhones, iPads, and Android devices
Cons:
- Spendy
Best price: Kodak Step - Photo Printer
One of the best photo printers for your iPhone is the Kodak Step, a miniaturized model that fits in your pocket. Available in white or black, the Kodak Step is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, NFC, and Bluetooth devices.
The Kodak Step uses ZINK, a zero-ink technology that does away with expensive ink cartridges and toners. Colors come out bright and warm, printing on glossy 2x3 paper. With the Step, there's no need for a computer connection or wires. Connections are made simply and securely over Bluetooth, moving your images from your iPhone to the printer in seconds.
My one complaint is that the Step uses Kodak color profiles, which have always run a bit warm. They won't reproduce your iPhone's colors perfectly without editing. Thankfully, there's a full editing suite of software included to do just that. If you want the best photo printer for iPhone, go with the affordable Kodak Step.
Pros:
- Compact
- Uses ZINK zero ink technology
- Affordable
- Photo edits are easy to make
- Works with iPhones and iPads
Cons:
- Colors run warm
Best innovation: Lifeprint - Photo Printer
Looking for a printer that can do more than just print photos? If so, then consider Lifeprint — it does some wickedly cool Harry Potter magic to your prints to make them come to life through augmented reality (AR).
The Lifeprint printer is small and compact enough for you to take anywhere and wow your friends, as long as you're connected through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on your iPhone. With Lifeprint, you can print photos from your device from the Lifeprint app or just connect it to your social media accounts and print directly from there. The app also lets you share your real photos with friends and family (as long as they have the app), so they can print your photos from wherever they are too.
Prints with Lifeprint use ZINK technology, so you don't need ink cartridges or toner. The 3x4.5 size Lifeprint printer also means you get larger prints than the standard 2x3 sizes of other printers, though Lifeprint also comes in a smaller size if you want.
The real fun with Lifeprint lies behind the AR technology. This works by having the app embed a video inside your photo print, and then you can view the video as you point your device's camera at it through the Lifeprint app. Think of the moving pictures in the world of Harry Potter because that's what this is similar to.
It's definitely different, but the added AR element spices things up from the norm.
Pros:
- Small and compact size
- Big, beautiful prints
- Unique AR element
- Connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- Uses ZINK technology
Cons:
- Definitely "gimmicky"
Best for all ages: Kodak Smile - Photo Printer
Some portable printers come with a manual a mile long, and they're still confusing to use. The Kodak Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer is different. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned photographer, you can snap pics on your phone and transfer them over to the Kodak Smile with the free Kodak app and print anything in seconds.
The Kodak Smile outputs shiny, bright pics on 2x3 ZINK paper. Photos are editable in the Smile app. You can adjust color, lighting, crop pics, and apply fun effects before printing or posting to social media. The only possible miss here is that photos have an antiquated look. This is intentional but may not be for all.
The Kodak Smile is a mini printer that's simple and fun to use. It charges in less than two hours and prints up to 40 pictures per charge. You can get it in white, blue, black, red, or green.
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Edit photos in the app
- Available in five colors
- Connects via Bluetooth
Cons:
- Photo colors not for all
Best size: HP Sprocket- Photo Printer
Some portable printers are so small they skimp out on important features like ergonomics. Others are so big they're not portable at all. The HP Sprocket hits the sweet spot and is a superb companion for your iPhone or iPad.
A big plus to the HP Sprocket is that it has a free app that allows for shareable photo albums. You can also personalize prints using HP's free software. Once printed out, you can use photos to decorate walls, lockers, photo albums, and more. The 2x3-inch glossy paper is sticker-backed, so you can show off your prints anywhere you want.
One word of caution: the battery life is lacking. You'll be able to print for an hour or so, but after that, it'll need a recharge. If that doesn't worry you, the HP Sprocket is a doozy of a compact printer that will satisfy your needs.
Pros:
- Small and compact
- Nice color rendition
- Albums are shareable
- High-quality prints on sticky-backed ZINK paper
- Editing software included
Cons:
- Battery life is lacking
Best for large prints: Liene - Photo Printer
Fresh to market this year is the Liene 4x6 inch photo printer. I've been using this model exclusively for the last month and find everything from the picture quality to the printing process to be outstanding. I boasted about print quality and the affordability of ink cartridges in my Liene printer review
Unlike the other printers on our list, this unit from Liene prints out large 4x6 inch color photos using thermal dye sublimation. The printing is fast, colors are vibrant, and the free app allows you to make adjustments and add frames and filters to your work. The photo finish is laminated, giving pictures a professional look and feel.
The Liene printer has its own Wi-Fi module, so connecting and printing from it is easier than ever. The app is a bit tedious to use but not necessary for printing. I've been printing straight from Photos without issue and bypassing the app altogether.
Pros:
- Prints 4x6 size
- Beautiful colors
- Has its own Wi-Fi network
- High-quality prints
- App lets you customize and edit photos before printing
- Includes paper and ink cartridge
Cons:
- Glitchy app
Snap away!
There are a lot of high-quality mobile printers on the market, but none measure up to the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link. The pint-size printer works with your iPhone, iPad, and even your Nintendo Switch. If you're a gamer who likes to celebrate achievements, you're going to love this printer. Grab a screenshot of the action, and through Fujifilm's app, you can edit and print those memories. You can do the same from almost any Bluetooth device, including your iPhone.
Photographers around the world adore Fujifilm colors for their vibrancy. The Mini Link keeps all the impressive Fujicolor magic, and images are editable within an app before printing.
This is a pricey printer, but it's worth every penny in our book.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Christine Romero-Chan is a big fan of iPhone photography and loves to go out and take pictures with her iPhone. She likes to get those pictures printed out now and then, so she knows about iPhone photo printers like the back of her hand.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Need to print something from your iPhone? Check out these printers!
Printers are a reliable way of obtaining a physical copy of documents. Even if you're mostly using your iPhone or iPad for everyday computing, AirPrint capable printers will keep you printing with no problems. Here are some of our favorites!
Make sure you have all the ports you need for your Mac with a USB-C hub
The current MacBook Pro sports at least two, and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports, but that's all. What do you do if you need more ports? Get a hub!
Don't spend a fortune on the Milanese loop — get the look for less!
Getting that Milanese loop style doesn’t have to cost you a small fortune — here are a few great alternatives for your Apple Watch that won't break the bank!