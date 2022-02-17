Best Photo Printers for iPhone iMore 2022

We snap a bunch of photos with our iPhones every day. Sometimes we actually want to print those memories out on, you know, paper. Plenty of photo printers let us connect wirelessly with our favorite iPhone to print photos and slap them into a photo album or even just on the fridge. We think the new Fujifilm Instax Mini Link is one of the best photo printers for iPhone for most people. Read on to find out why.

Your iPhone photos will love Fujifilm colors.The much-loved Fujifilm Instax Mini Link connects to your devices over Bluetooth and outputs credit card-sized 2x3-inch photos. The Instax Mini Link prints photos through the free Mini Link smartphone app. Using your best iPhone or iPad, you can add filters and frames to photos before printing, giving every image a unique look. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link can even print photos from video captures. Photos take about 12 seconds to print and 90 seconds to develop. The Mini Link is available in six fun colors and styles and is compact enough to tuck in your back pocket. Fujifilm colors shine through with the Mini Link, and that's one of the many reasons we think it's the best photo printer for iPhone this year. It's pricey, but we believe it's worth every penny. Pros: Compact

Vibrant Fujifilm colors

Bluetooth

Photo edits are easy to make

Works with iPhones, iPads, and Android devices Cons: Spendy

Best overall Fujifilm Instax Mini Link - Photo Printer Turns photos into masterpieces The Mini Link connects to your phone or tablet, delivers superb photos, and is small enough to fit in a bag. $128 at Amazon

$100 at Apple

$100 at Adorama

Best price: Kodak Step - Photo Printer

One of the best photo printers for your iPhone is the Kodak Step, a miniaturized model that fits in your pocket. Available in white or black, the Kodak Step is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, NFC, and Bluetooth devices. The Kodak Step uses ZINK, a zero-ink technology that does away with expensive ink cartridges and toners. Colors come out bright and warm, printing on glossy 2x3 paper. With the Step, there's no need for a computer connection or wires. Connections are made simply and securely over Bluetooth, moving your images from your iPhone to the printer in seconds. My one complaint is that the Step uses Kodak color profiles, which have always run a bit warm. They won't reproduce your iPhone's colors perfectly without editing. Thankfully, there's a full editing suite of software included to do just that. If you want the best photo printer for iPhone, go with the affordable Kodak Step. Pros: Compact

Uses ZINK zero ink technology

Affordable

Photo edits are easy to make

Works with iPhones and iPads Cons: Colors run warm

Best innovation: Lifeprint - Photo Printer

Looking for a printer that can do more than just print photos? If so, then consider Lifeprint — it does some wickedly cool Harry Potter magic to your prints to make them come to life through augmented reality (AR). The Lifeprint printer is small and compact enough for you to take anywhere and wow your friends, as long as you're connected through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on your iPhone. With Lifeprint, you can print photos from your device from the Lifeprint app or just connect it to your social media accounts and print directly from there. The app also lets you share your real photos with friends and family (as long as they have the app), so they can print your photos from wherever they are too. Prints with Lifeprint use ZINK technology, so you don't need ink cartridges or toner. The 3x4.5 size Lifeprint printer also means you get larger prints than the standard 2x3 sizes of other printers, though Lifeprint also comes in a smaller size if you want. The real fun with Lifeprint lies behind the AR technology. This works by having the app embed a video inside your photo print, and then you can view the video as you point your device's camera at it through the Lifeprint app. Think of the moving pictures in the world of Harry Potter because that's what this is similar to. It's definitely different, but the added AR element spices things up from the norm. Pros: Small and compact size

Big, beautiful prints

Unique AR element

Connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Uses ZINK technology Cons: Definitely "gimmicky"

Best innovation Lifeprint - Photo Printer Creative prints Lifeprint's AR implementation lets you be more creative. It's pricey but a lot of fun to use. $100 at Amazon

Best for all ages: Kodak Smile - Photo Printer

Some portable printers come with a manual a mile long, and they're still confusing to use. The Kodak Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer is different. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned photographer, you can snap pics on your phone and transfer them over to the Kodak Smile with the free Kodak app and print anything in seconds. The Kodak Smile outputs shiny, bright pics on 2x3 ZINK paper. Photos are editable in the Smile app. You can adjust color, lighting, crop pics, and apply fun effects before printing or posting to social media. The only possible miss here is that photos have an antiquated look. This is intentional but may not be for all. The Kodak Smile is a mini printer that's simple and fun to use. It charges in less than two hours and prints up to 40 pictures per charge. You can get it in white, blue, black, red, or green. Pros: Easy to use

Edit photos in the app

Available in five colors

Connects via Bluetooth Cons: Photo colors not for all

Best for all ages Kodak Smile - Photo Printer Fun and beginner-friendly The Kodak Smile works over Bluetooth, outputting antique-looking instant prints in seconds. $99 at Amazon

$117 at Walmart

Best size: HP Sprocket- Photo Printer

Some portable printers are so small they skimp out on important features like ergonomics. Others are so big they're not portable at all. The HP Sprocket hits the sweet spot and is a superb companion for your iPhone or iPad. A big plus to the HP Sprocket is that it has a free app that allows for shareable photo albums. You can also personalize prints using HP's free software. Once printed out, you can use photos to decorate walls, lockers, photo albums, and more. The 2x3-inch glossy paper is sticker-backed, so you can show off your prints anywhere you want. One word of caution: the battery life is lacking. You'll be able to print for an hour or so, but after that, it'll need a recharge. If that doesn't worry you, the HP Sprocket is a doozy of a compact printer that will satisfy your needs. Pros: Small and compact

Nice color rendition

Albums are shareable

High-quality prints on sticky-backed ZINK paper

Editing software included Cons: Battery life is lacking

Best size HP Sprocket - Photo Printer Great value and quality The HP Sprocket gets high marks for its size, prize, and quality build, though it lacks a strong battery. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Target

Best for large prints: Liene - Photo Printer

Fresh to market this year is the Liene 4x6 inch photo printer. I've been using this model exclusively for the last month and find everything from the picture quality to the printing process to be outstanding. I boasted about print quality and the affordability of ink cartridges in my Liene printer review Unlike the other printers on our list, this unit from Liene prints out large 4x6 inch color photos using thermal dye sublimation. The printing is fast, colors are vibrant, and the free app allows you to make adjustments and add frames and filters to your work. The photo finish is laminated, giving pictures a professional look and feel. The Liene printer has its own Wi-Fi module, so connecting and printing from it is easier than ever. The app is a bit tedious to use but not necessary for printing. I've been printing straight from Photos without issue and bypassing the app altogether. Pros: Prints 4x6 size

Beautiful colors

Has its own Wi-Fi network

High-quality prints

App lets you customize and edit photos before printing

Includes paper and ink cartridge Cons: Glitchy app