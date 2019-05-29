There's no denying that Apple's recently-announced iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are on the pricey side, and if you're in the market for a few of them you could be looking at dropping a big chunk of change on them. Last year, Apple began preparing us for the more expensive models, but with the iPhone XS Max topping out at $1,500, you're going to want to make sure you get the best possible deal on the phones when buying them. Discounts on Apple products in general are quite hard to come by, but now the phones have been out for a little while we're starting to see a few more enticing offers.
Best Verizon Deal: Up to $450 off + $200 Prepaid Mastercard
Verizon is offering some enticing deals on new lines and upgrades, especially if you trade in your old device.
Trade-in to save
iPhone XS or XS Max
Trade-in an eligible device to get up to $450 off the iPhone XS via monthly bill credits over 24 months. For a limited time, you can also get a $200 prepaid Mastercard when you activate the phone on activate on a new line of service with Verizon Unlimited. Code SPRINGSWITCH will get your prepaid Mastercard sent out within 8 weeks.
Up to $450 off + $200 Prepaid Mastercard
Best AT&T Deal: Free iPhone XR + $300 AT&T Visa Reward Card
This deal is great if you and a family member are both in the market for a new iPhone.
Buy one, get one
iPhone XS or XS Max
With AT&T, you can buy an eligible iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 8 or 8 Plus and get monthly bill credits totaling $750 towards another iPhone when you buy both on AT&T Next. The second device can be an iPhone XR, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, though, meaning you can actually get a phone "for free" via monthly credits. It requires eligible wireless (minimum $80 per month combined after discounts) and you can also get a $300 AT&T Visa Reward Card when you order online.
Free iPhone XR + $300 AT&T Visa Reward Card
Best T-Mobile Deal: $750 off
There are a bunch of eligible devices for this T-Mobile trade in offer, and you can get up to $750 off your iPhone XS or XS Max
Ditch your old phone
iPhone XS or XS Max
Save up to $750 via trade-in credit and monthly bill credits on the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max when you switch to T-Mobile, add a line, and trade in a qualifying device. Eligible devices include iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, as well a veriety of Android devices. Older phone? You could still get up to $600 off.
$750 off
Best Sprint Deal: Free iPhone XR or 50% off Apple Watch
If you're in the market for a second device or want to treat yourself to an Apple Watch, Sprint has offers for you.
Get more Apple stuff
iPhone XS or XS Max
Lease an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and get an iPhone XR for "free" via bill credits up to $750. Requires 2 new lines or 1 new and 1 upgrade, 18-month leases & approved credit. Alternatively, save 50% on a new Apple Watch Series 3 or 4 with the purchase of this phone. That deal requires a 24-month billing agreement, purchase or lease of a new iPhone, watch plan, and 1 active handset on account.
Free iPhone XR or 50% off Apple Watch
All iPhone XS Deals
Savings on savings: iPhone XS or XS Max
Save up to $200 on the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max when you buy through Best Buy and get your first month of iCloud storage for free too.
Plenty to choose from: iPhone XS or XS Max
Depending on whether you choose to go with AT&T or Verizon via Target, there are a number of different deals to choose form including a $200 Prepaid Mastercard, up to $450 off with an eligible trade-in, a $150 Target gift card with a new line or $50 Target gift card with an upgrade.
Go refurb and save: iPhone XS or XS Max
Refurbished iPhone XS and XS Max devices are just starting to pop up now the device has been on the market for a little while. Prices currently start at $849 at Amazon, which is $150 off the cost of a brand new model and doesn't involve a complicated carrier deal.
How to get the Best iPhone XS Deals
The newest iPhone model tend not to get much in the way of direct discounts, but carriers incentive new customers to join or existing customers to upgrade via trade-in deals or monthly bill credits. These change periodically, but usually involve you signing up for a lengthy contract or extending your current one. It's always worth clarifying the small print to understand exactly what you're getting into and how much it costs on the whole.
Refurbished models are the way to go if you want to avoid involving a carrier in your phone purchase. while the Apple refurb store never lists the current generation, you can find some refurb deals at Amazon or at Best Buy. Supplies are usually limited though, so it's best not to wait around if something catches your eye.
Best accessories for iPhone XS
Good news: all of the accessories created for the iPhone X will be compatible with the iPhone XS as well. That doesn't mean you can't invest in some new ones though! Here are some of our favorite accessories to trick out your new iPhone.Read the full article
High-end headphones: Bose QuietComfort
If you really want to treat yourself, pick up a pair of these Bose headphones. They're noise-canceling, Bluetooth-enabled, and offer 20 hours of wireless listening time off of a single charge. They're even Alexa-enabled if that's your thing. Read more about these headphones and how they stack up to Beats Solo3 here.
The ultimate biking companion: SmartHalo Bike System
The SmartHalo Bike System takes your bicycle to a whole new level. It gives you turn-by-turn navigation, notifications from your iPhone, theft protection, lighting, fitness tracking, and more.
Take better photos: olloclip Mobile Photography Lens Box Set
The iPhone XS houses the best camera Apple has developed yet. Enhance your photography even further with this kit that includes fisheye, macro 15x, and super-wide lenses as well as a portable stand.
Elegant charger: Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand
The U-shaped cradle makes it easy to charge your iPhone XS wirelessly. It works in both portrait and landscape mode, so you can talk on the phone or watch movies while you charge.
Powerful, waterproof speaker: WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
This little speaker packs a punch. It's small and portable, so you can take it with you on the go. And it's waterproof, so go ahead and bring some tunes to the beach or pool party. Read more about how it stacks up with another favorite here.
Power and light: Aibocn Power Bank
We'll forgive the ridiculous name, because this 10000 mAh external battery has two USB ports so you can charge two devices at once. Plus, it acts as a flashlight in case you need one. Check out more of our favorite battery packs here.
