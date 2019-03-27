By and large, when the Nintendo Switch came out, everyone regarded it as a pretty stellar piece of gaming hardware. That being said, it was almost completely universally agreed upon that the kickstand on the back of the Switch left a bit to be desired. Yes, it does the job for the most part, but it also feels flimsy and just doesn't come up the high standard that the rest of the system offers. If you don't like the kickstand on your Nintendo Switch, or if you happened to accidentally break off that little piece of plastic, there are some options available to you.

There are plenty of options when it comes to replacing the kickstand on your Nintendo Switch. Just find the one that's right for you and go for it. I personally use the Adjustable charging stand. For only $20 you get an official Nintendo product that works much better than the stock stand and it also keeps your Switch charged

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.