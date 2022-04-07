Best leather cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2022

Any old case for a shiny new iPhone 13 simply won't do. You need something with a little panache to dress up that fancy smartphone, and that's exactly what the best leather cases for iPhone 13 are designed to do. We've chosen a selection of leather cases in different styles and varying price points to help you narrow down your search.

Leather and luxury

There are plenty of leather and pleather cases to choose from, but the best leather cases for iPhone 13 are all genuine leather products from reputable manufacturers. The Mous Limitless 4.0 Leather Case is my favorite because it offers heavy-duty protection alongside that luxurious leather texture. This one is also MagSafe compatible, so you can use it with all of your magnetic accessories.

If you're shopping on a budget, I suggest going with the LONLI Classic Leather Case since it's made from genuine leather but comes in at an attractive low price. The LONLI case is also lined with microfiber to keep your iPhone 13 safe and snug inside. With all these great choices, you're sure to find a fine leather case to go with your fine new smartphone.