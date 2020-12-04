Best Legend of Zelda Books iMore 2020

If you are a fan of Nintendo, it's hard to miss the awesome The Legend of Zelda series. With incredible games like Ocarina of Time, Breath of the Wild and its upcoming sequel, and the many off-shoots like Hyrule Warriors, it can be hard to catch up on all the lore. Don't sweat it; there is plenty of literature out covering the stories and history behind this amazing franchise. Here are some of the best Legend of Zelda books to pick up for fans and soon-to-be-fans alike.

Choose your adventure

Whether you are a longtime fan or a series newbie, there is something on this list for you. Nintendo games are always a great time. But sometimes, players want a little more out of the series, and these books can help you explore one of the greatest game franchises of all time. If you want to get to know everything about the history of Hyrule, we suggest the Hyrule Historia. This hardcover codex covers everything up to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, including the series timeline.

If you want to dive into the themes and story-telling aspects of the series, you can pick up The Psychology of Zelda: Linking Our World to the Legend of Zelda Series. For culinary enthusiasts, cook up some Hyrulian-inspired dishes with The Unofficial Legend Of Zelda Cookbook.

Finally, if you want to explore the Legend of Zelda series or get your kids excited about your favorite videogames without actually playing them, you can get almost the whole Legendary Collection in one package. The artwork is remarkable, and the books are very easy to read. Any of these picks would make a Zelda fan very happy.