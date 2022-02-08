Best lighting for webcam streaming iMore 2022

Proper lighting is the key to getting stable video footage and clean stills with your iPhone and for webcam streaming. However, you don't need any ol' light; you want a soft, indirect light to shine directly on your face, making you the focus. Whether you're streaming on YouTube, producing a TikTok short, or meeting your boss on Zoom, we've rounded up a list of the best lighting for webcam streaming.

Our three favorites

The best lighting for webcam streaming comes down to positioning, brightness options, and your budget. If you want professional-grade light, we recommend the Neewer 5600K USB LED Lights. They're dimmable, come with eight filters, and offer endless lighting options.

When you need an inexpensive light that will work just as well with your laptop as it will your phone, we like the QIAYA selfie ring light. It's USB-powered and clips directly onto your phone, tablet, or laptop, giving off soft, warm, adjustable light.

And if you spend all day and night on video conference calls, your best option is the Lume Cube Video Conferencing Lighting Kit. It comes with a computer mount and built-in frosted lenses and diffusers that shine a soft light on your face without hurting your eyes.