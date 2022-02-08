Best lighting for webcam streaming iMore 2022
Proper lighting is the key to getting stable video footage and clean stills with your iPhone and for webcam streaming. However, you don't need any ol' light; you want a soft, indirect light to shine directly on your face, making you the focus. Whether you're streaming on YouTube, producing a TikTok short, or meeting your boss on Zoom, we've rounded up a list of the best lighting for webcam streaming.
- Best professional lights: Neewer 5600K USB LED video lights 2-pack
- Best budget pick: QIAYA selfie light ring
- Best for video conference calls: Lume Cube video conference lighting kit
- Best full kit: NexiGo StreamCam N93OE
- Best tabletop lights: Emart 60 LEDs
- Best Zoom companion: Ulanzi VL49 2000mAh LED video light
- Best clip-on: iVict Clip-On LED Light
- Best for your phone: UBeesize 10-inch selfie ring + tripod
- Best remote control: PIXEL ring light with wireless remote
Best professional lights: Neewer 5600K USB LED video lights 2-packStaff Pick
This panel-style light kit from Neewer comes with two LED light panels, one of the many reasons this is one of the best lighting options for webcam streaming. The lights are powered by USB and work with a wall plug. Each small LED panel adjusts up to 180 degrees, so you get the right angle every time. Also included are two tripods for perfect positioning, two extension sticks, and eight filters. Set one light on either side of you, and you're good to go.
Best budget pick: QIAYA selfie light ring
QIAYA's LED light made our list of the best ring lights for selfies for its price, weight, and fill light capabilities. It clips over your iPhone, or iPad for FaceTime calls and pics and works on your Mac for webcam streaming or video calls with friends and family. This small light recharges via USB, making this kit portable and wallet-friendly.
Best for video conference calls: Lume Cube video conference lighting kit
At-home and in-office workers who spend all day on video conference calls will love Lume Cube's conference lighting kit. The LED panel lights give off a soft but bright light that's fully adjustable for daytime or nighttime shooting. The lenses are frosted and covered with a white diffuser, putting you in a professional glow. Plus, this kit comes with a computer mount and is ready to use right out of the box.
Best full kit: NexiGo StreamCam N93OE
If you need to upgrade your camera and lighting system, reach for the NexiGo StreamCam. It's a 1080P webcam with an attached ring light. If you're a privacy junkie, you'll dig the privacy cover that slides over the camera when it's not in use. This setup fits atop your monitor and also works as a standalone unit on any flat surface.
Best tabletop lights: Emart 60 LEDs
The twin light setup from Emart plugs into any standard outlet, making it one of the best lighting options for webcam streaming for those on a budget. Set the lights around the cam on your computer, phone, or iPad, and start streaming. Even filters are included to give you a soft glow or take the harshness out of daytime shoots. This kit is made for tabletop use and includes eight gel filters, two lights, and two adjustable stands.
Best Zoom companion: Ulanzi VL49 2000mAh LED video light
Some lights put you in a harsh light that emphasizes every pore and pimple. Who wants that? The wallet-friendly Ulanzi VL49 provides soft, supplemental light that works well for video calls, YouTube, and even portraits. The battery is rechargeable and lasts up to two hours, making this one of the best lighting options for webcam streaming for those minding their budget.
Best clip-on: iVict Clip-On LED Light
When you don't have the desktop space to make room for a tripod, grab the iVict Clip-On LED. With ten brightness levels, three color modes, and a 360-degree flexible gooseneck, you choose what to illuminate. USB powers this light, and it doubles as a bedside reading lamp.
Best for your phone: UBeesize 10-inch selfie ring + tripod
If you use your phone as your webcam, the 10-inch selfie ring from UBeesize is just what you need. This affordable kit includes a dimmable ring light with three color options, a mini desktop camera holder, an adjustable tripod, and a Bluetooth remote. Set the tripod on your desk or the floor, and you're ready to take calls or film video. You can even leave your phone off the tripod and place this light behind your computer's webcam for precise lighting.
Best remote control: PIXEL ring light with wireless remote
You never want to be seen fiddling with your light, trying to make adjustments while filming. A remote control helps you make minor adjustments and do it out of the line of sight. The ring light and wireless remote control kit from PIXEL comes with a 19-inch bi-color vlogging light, one filters, mounting adapters, and a wireless remote controller. It's the perfect setup for casual and professional Zoom meetings, vlogging, and FaceTime chats.
Our three favorites
The best lighting for webcam streaming comes down to positioning, brightness options, and your budget. If you want professional-grade light, we recommend the Neewer 5600K USB LED Lights. They're dimmable, come with eight filters, and offer endless lighting options.
When you need an inexpensive light that will work just as well with your laptop as it will your phone, we like the QIAYA selfie ring light. It's USB-powered and clips directly onto your phone, tablet, or laptop, giving off soft, warm, adjustable light.
And if you spend all day and night on video conference calls, your best option is the Lume Cube Video Conferencing Lighting Kit. It comes with a computer mount and built-in frosted lenses and diffusers that shine a soft light on your face without hurting your eyes.
