Best Lighting for Webcam Streaming iMore 2020
Perfect lighting is the key to getting a good photo or video, even webcam streaming. However, with webcam streaming you don't need any ol' light; you want a soft, indirect light to shine directly on your face, making you the focus. Whether you're streaming on YouTube or meeting your boss on Zoom, we've rounded up a list of our favorite lights this year.
- Best professional lights: Neewer 5600K USB LED Video Lights 2-pack
- Best budget pick: GLOUE LED Circle Clip-On
- Best for video conference calls: Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit
- Best tabletop lights: Emart 60 LEDs
- Best for your phone: UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring + Tripod
Best professional lights: Neewer 5600K USB LED Video Lights 2-packStaff Pick
This panel-style light kit from Neewer comes with two LED light panels. The lights are powered by USB and work with a wall plug. Each small LED panel is adjustable up to 180 degrees, so you get the right angle every time. Also included are two tripods for perfect positioning, two extension sticks, and eight filters. Set one light on either side of you and you're good to go.
Best budget pick: GLOUE LED Circle Clip-On
This LED circle light from GLOUE clips on to your laptop, monitor, tablet, or smartphone and shines 36 LED bubble lights toward your face. The light is USB-powered, so you can plug it directly into your laptop, desktop, or a wall charger. Press a button on the light to adjust the brightness, and you'll get rid of annoying shadows while using your webcam.
Best for video conference calls: Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit
At-home and in-office workers who spend all day on video conference calls will love Lume Cube's Conference Lighting Kit. The LED panel lights give off a soft but bright light that's fully adjustable to daytime or nighttime shooting. The lenses are frosted and covered with a white diffuser, putting you in a professional glow. This kit comes with a computer mount and is ready to use right out of the box.
Best tabletop lights: Emart 60 LEDs
The twin light setup from Emart plugs into any standard outlet. Set the lights around the webcam on your computer, phone, or tablet, and start streaming. There are even filters included to give you a soft glow or take the harshness out of daytime shoots. This kit is made for tabletop use and includes eight gel filters, two lights, and two adjustable stands.
Best for your phone: UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring + Tripod
If you use your phone as your webcam, the 10-inch selfie ring from UBeesize is just what you need. This affordable kit includes a dimmable ring light with three color options, a mini desktop camera holder, an adjustable tripod, and a Bluetooth remote. Set the tripod on your desk or the floor, and you're ready to take calls or film video. You can even leave your phone off the tripod and place this light behind your computer's webcam for precise lighting.
Our three favorites
The best lighting for webcam streaming comes down to positioning, brightness options, and your budget. If you want professional-grade light, we recommend the Neewer 5600K USB LED Lights. They're dimmable, come with eight filters, and offer endless lighting options.
When you need an inexpensive light that will work just as well with your laptop as it will your phone, we like the GLOUE LED Circle Clip-On. It's USB-powered and clips directly on to your phone, tablet, or laptop, giving off soft, warm, adjustable light.
And if you spend all day and night on video conference calls, your best option is the Lume Cube Video Conferencing Lighting Kit. It comes with a computer mount and built-in frosted lenses and diffusers that shine a soft light on your face without hurting your eyes.
