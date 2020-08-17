Best Lighting for Webcam Streaming iMore 2020

Perfect lighting is the key to getting a good photo or video, even webcam streaming. However, with webcam streaming you don't need any ol' light; you want a soft, indirect light to shine directly on your face, making you the focus. Whether you're streaming on YouTube or meeting your boss on Zoom, we've rounded up a list of our favorite lights this year.

Our three favorites

The best lighting for webcam streaming comes down to positioning, brightness options, and your budget. If you want professional-grade light, we recommend the Neewer 5600K USB LED Lights. They're dimmable, come with eight filters, and offer endless lighting options.

When you need an inexpensive light that will work just as well with your laptop as it will your phone, we like the GLOUE LED Circle Clip-On. It's USB-powered and clips directly on to your phone, tablet, or laptop, giving off soft, warm, adjustable light.

And if you spend all day and night on video conference calls, your best option is the Lume Cube Video Conferencing Lighting Kit. It comes with a computer mount and built-in frosted lenses and diffusers that shine a soft light on your face without hurting your eyes.