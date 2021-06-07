Best Mac compatible capture cards iMore 2021

Whether you're gaming, creating videos, or modernizing old family memories, you'll want to have the best capture card available. With the advent of websites like Twitch, game steaming has never been more popular, and capturing that sweet video content is simpler than ever before. While there are plenty of ways to capture game footage on PC and on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, you might think that you're out of luck if you're using a Mac. Thankfully for Apple users, there's also plenty of capture cards available to you for all of your capture needs. Here are the best Mac compatible capture cards.

The cream of the crop : Elgato HD60 S Capture Card for Mac Staff Pick The Elgato HD60 S Capture Card comes out on top again, thanks to its Mac compatibility. Compact and easy to set up, the Elgato HD60 S is the perfect card for those interested in streaming video games on their Mac. It's able to capture footage at 1080 and at 60 FPS, as well as instantly stream your video to Youtube or Twitch with Instant Gameview. $158 at Amazon For content creation : Elgato Cam Link 4K The Elgato Cam Link looks like a simple USB dongle, but there's a lot of use in this handy device. If you own a DSLR camera, you can easily connect the two and use your camera as a web and stream at 1080p/60 fps or even up to 4K at 30 fps — a worthy choice, especially if you have a DSLR handy. $130 at Best Buy No need for a computer : AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus for Mac This portable capture card is incredibly easy to use — simply connect the HDMI cables to the device, and you're good to go. Enjoy full OBS support on the Mac and enjoy lag-less 4K quality at 60 FPS. $120 at Amazon A new way to stream : Genki Shadowcast The Genki Shadowcast brings your favorite consoles to your laptop, Mac included. All you have to do is download the Genki Arcade app, connect a USB-C cable to the Shadowcast, and plug it into your favorite console. It's a quick and convenient capture card that allows you to easily stream and record game footage from current and next-gen consoles. $50 at Genki Things For keeping memories close : UCEC USB 2.0 Video Capture Card Device for Mac As we know, capture cards aren't always about gaming. The UCEC Capture Card is the way to go if you're looking to transfer older analogy video sources to your Mac. Pull family photos and videos and bring them to life again. It's also compatible with many different video formats like NTSC and PAL. It's a simple, intuitive device that's vital to keeping memories alive. $30 at Amazon An affordable option : GUERMOK Video Capture Card Another quality card at a very affordable price, The GUERMOK Video Capture Card streams games in 4K at 30FPS or 1080p at 60FPS and is compatible with popular streaming software as well as Windows, the Switch, and yes, even the Mac. $20 at Amazon

Stream on your Mac with ease

These are the best Mac-compatible capture cards. Not every capture card is made the same, so be sure you know what you want to do with the capture card before purchasing one. If you're interested in gaming on your Mac, the Elgato HD60 S Capture Card is our top choice. It's compatible with the PC and every other console; it's easy to use, delivers a smooth 60 FPS, and can instantly stream to Twitch or Youtube.

However, if you're looking to stream video to your Mac, the Elgato Cam Link is a great card that easily links with your computer and DSLR to easily stream video in 4K. A lovely companion if you're streaming and you want to throw your face up for some Twitch hijinks, or if you just want to record yourself and edit it later.