Best MacBook Air accessories
The MacBook Air is a light (duh — "air") and capable little laptop that's as nimble as it is portable. It's also a relatively inexpensive alternative to the MacBook Pro. If you have a MacBook Air, you'll need some great peripherals and protection: the best MacBook Air accessories to keep you typing away wherever you may go. Note that the newest MacBook Air with M2 chip is not the same exact size as the previous model with the M1 chip from 2020, so snap-on cases will not be interchangeable. However, the one with the M1 chip is the same size as the MacBook Air that came out earlier in 2020, so those cases are interchangeable. Here are some of the best MacBook Air accessories.
- Simple sleeve with bonus: MOSISO Laptop Sleeve
- Basic case: IBENZER MacBook Air 13-inch Case
- Space saver: Twelve South BookArc
- Serious headphones: Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700
- If you really prefer a mouse: Apple Magic Mouse 2 - White
- Charge your iPhone: Anker USB C to Lightning Cable Powerline+ II Nylon Braided Cable
- Back it up: Seagate Backup Plus Slim External Hard Drive
- Luxury leather and wool: WOOLNUT Sleeve
- Port expander: HyperDrive Mac USB-C Hub Adapter
- Laptop backpack: Bellroy Campus Backpack
- Stand out: Picaso Lab Classic Plus
- Add some personality: Skinit MacBook Air Skin
Simple sleeve with bonus: MOSISO Laptop SleeveStaff Pick
At the very least, you'll want to consider a sleeve, which can protect your MacBook Air from scratches when you're lugging it around. MOSISO's sleeves are made from durable neoprene, which will help prevent punctures, scratches, and even some low drops. It comes in dozens of colors. The water-resistant exterior can be wiped clean and the interior is soft and plush. A matching accessory bag, just right for carrying your chargers, is included with the sleeve.
Basic case: IBENZER MacBook Air 13-inch Case
A hard shell plastic case provides some drop protection. There are dozens of color and pattern options to choose from, from the very vibrant to the demure, and for the price, you can't go wrong. Each case has little feet on the bottom with cooling vents, and it's finished in a non-slip rubberized material. This one will fit the M1 MacBook Air.
Space saver: Twelve South BookArc
When you're not using your MacBook Air, you need somewhere to put it where it can be out of harm's way. Twelve South's BookArc is the perfect solution. This arc-shaped stand holds your MacBook Air up on its side, which clears up desk space and keeps your laptop safe. This also lets you use your laptop in "closed-clamshell" mode, which means you can connect an external display, a keyboard, and a mouse, and use your laptop as a desktop.
Serious headphones: Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700
If you're working on your MacBook Air, the last thing you want is to be tangled in headphone cables (well, maybe not the last thing, but it's on the list). A great pair of Bluetooth headphones will help you enjoy your music and movies wherever you are, and the active noise cancelation on these Bose headphones is a massive boon to productivity. These over-ear headphones are the latest and greatest in sound and active noise cancelation from the company that's been making incredible audio products for over 50 years.
If you really prefer a mouse: Apple Magic Mouse 2 - White
The Apple Magic Mouse 2 is Apple's "buttonless" Bluetooth mouse that seamlessly connects to your MacBook Air and has a ridiculously long battery life (I use mine all day, every day, and I usually only have to charge it around once a month). It might seem a bit pricy for a mouse, but its convenience and design easily make it my favorite mouse of all time. The multitouch surface is also super handy, allowing you to scroll up, down, and sideways. You can even right-click, even though there are no definitive buttons. It just works.
Charge your iPhone: Anker USB C to Lightning Cable Powerline+ II Nylon Braided Cable
The MFi-certified Anker braided nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable is the perfect way to keep your iPhone charged up on the go. The 6-foot length means you won't have to worry about accidentally yanking the cable out of your MacBook Air, and thanks to the braided exterior, these cables remain tangle-free and resist fraying. Choose between black or red colors.
Back it up: Seagate Backup Plus Slim External Hard Drive
For an awesome on-the-go backup and storage option, check out Seagate's Backup Plus. This external hard drive is portable, with a finished exterior that is by no means "rugged" but can certainly hold up to the everyday wear and tear of being slipped into your bag. The hard drive works seamlessly between Mac and PC, making it perfect for transferring and storing data between devices and friends or coworkers.
Luxury leather and wool: WOOLNUT Sleeve
WOOLNUT's lineup of sleeves is crafted from 100% natural wool inside. As noted in our review, there's also a touch of luxury with the vegetable-tanned full-grain Scandinavian leather on the outside for the ultimate protection of your electronic investment. Plus, it comes in several sizes and colors.
Port expander: HyperDrive Mac USB-C Hub Adapter
The MacBook Air has just two USB-C ports. For some people, that's all they'll ever need. Others may need to plug in many peripherals, so a hub like this one is perfect. HyperDrive's USB-C Hub has an HDMI Video Output, Thunderbolt 3, Mini DP, USB-C port, SD/Micro card reader, and two USB-A ports.
Laptop backpack: Bellroy Campus Backpack
Bellroy makes high-quality accessories built to last. Comfort shoulder straps and a back padding system make this durable bag easy to carry all day. This 16-liter backpack is on the smaller side, but it has a well-padded laptop compartment as well as plenty of space and pockets for all of your daily essential items. Plus, it comes in several colors.
Stand out: Picaso Lab Classic Plus
The beautiful hand-crafted leather Picaso Lab Classic Plus sleeve, which comes in black, brown, or blue, stands out from the crowd. Red suspenders hold your MacBook Air safely inside the wool-lined sleeve. In our review, we point out how nice it is to have ports exposed for charging. Not crazy about red? Let Picaso Lab know when you order since it can make yours with black suspenders instead. If you like, you can also have yours engraved for a personal touch.
Add some personality: Skinit MacBook Air Skin
Express yourself with a decal that covers the MacBook Air. Choose from Skinit's thousands of designs, or create and upload your own custom design. While a skin isn't as protective as a case or sleeve, it does offer some scratch protection without adding any bulk to your lighter-than-air laptop.
Which of the best MacBook Air accessories do you need?
There are a lot of very different options for your M2 MacBook Air or any of the previous models, but you'll want to protect your investment with some kind of case. If you really don't want a snap-on case, a sleeve will at least provide you some protection as you move your MacBook Air from place to place. The bargain option is the MOSISO Laptop Sleeve which comes in tons of colors and includes a matching smaller case for your chargers and other items. If you have the means, there are some gorgeous luxury items on this list as well.
Form-fitting cases like the best MacBook Air cases are another option. The IBENZER MacBook Air case is an inexpensive snap-on case that comes in so many different colors and fun patterns (including just clear, if that's your preference) that everyone can find one they like. Just read the listing carefully to be sure that the case matches up with your MacBook Air model.
If you have anything important on your MacBook Air, don't forget to back it up regularly. Seagate's Backup Plus Slim External Hard Drive makes it easy. A lost computer can be replaced, lost data cannot. Keep your data safe from loss with a hard drive like this one.
