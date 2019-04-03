Photographers have special needs. They just don't need a good laptop, but one with a beautiful screen and enough space and memory for all that editing. The large Retina display on the 15-inch MacBook Pro plus its impressive internals make it the ideal choice for photographers.

When it comes to raw power, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's best laptop on the market. The top-of-the-line laptop features a lightweight design that makes it easy to carry despite its form factor. Inside, you'll find components to help you push your photo-editing to a new level.

Apple unveiled the fourth-generation 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro models in 2016 with minor updates following in June 2017 and July 2018. It's possible the company could reveal a next-generation MacBook Pro this year, but at least a minor update is likely to arrive this summer. Therefore, if you need to buy a new laptop now, look for a discount on the 2018 models. Otherwise, perhaps you should wait for a few months.

When photographers are looking for a laptop many important factors come to mind. The first is the size of the display, the second is the amount of storage space available, and finally, there's memory and CPU. On these points, the 15-inch MacBook impresses.

The size of the display isn't the only reason as a photographer that you should purchase the 15-inch MacBook Pro over its sibling, the 13-inch model, although it's an excellent place to start. The larger model has a 2880x1800, 16:10 display at 220 PPI. Naturally, having a larger display means seeing more on the screen, which will come in handy when it's time to edit your masterpieces. It helps also that the display is great.

Meanwhile, the central processing unit (CPU) is what powers the MacBook Pro. The 2018 MacBook Pro includes Intel's Coffee Lake processors. For the 15-inch models, this means six cores rather than the quad-cores found with the 13-inch model. In other words, the larger model is more powerful, so you'll be able to handle more tasks at once.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) handles pixel renderings, which includes everything from the macOS interface to photo and video editors to video games. The 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro offers the Radeon Pro 555X or Radeon Pro 560X, both well suited for creatives.

The amount of memory (RAM) in your Mac determines how many projects you can work on at once, and the kinds of programs you can run. With more RAM, you'll be able to run a heavy program like Photoshop seamlessly. It'll keep everything running super fast. You can purchase between 16GB or 32GB 2400MHz DDR4 memory on the 15-inch model, and both are more than enough for anybody, let alone a photographer.

With regards to internal storage, you have many choices. You can buy your laptop with 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB of SSD storage. If you want to save more photos directly to your computer, you'll want to go for more storage, although that'll cost you.

Alternatives to the 15-inch MacBook Pro

If you're looking for something less expensive and want to stick with Apple, you should consider the following two alternatives.