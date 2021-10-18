At its October 'Unleashed' event, Apple unveiled the next generation of Apple silicon on the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as well as the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup — the very first Macs to feature them.

Coming in 14- and 16-inch sizes with an all-new design, improved I/O, and those powerful new chips, the 2021 MacBook Pro models are already available to order. We're rounding up the very best MacBook Pro 2021 deals below so you can be among the first to snag one at a discount.

MacBook Pro 2021 | From $1,999 at Apple You can, of course, go straight to the source for your MacBook Pro 2021 pre-order. The new laptops start at $1,999 and begin shipping on October 25. From $1,999 at Apple

There are updates across the board with the new MacBook Pro models making these truly the best MacBook models of all time.

Starting with the displays, there's a new size class in the 14-inch model. It doesn't replace the 13-inch model (yet) which remains on the market with the now-older design. It joins a second-generation 16-inch model and both models offer a Liquid Retina XDR display with a notch for the 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

The next thing most people will notice is the abundance of ports. Gone are the USB-C/Thunderbolt-only designs with the return of an SD card slot, HDMI port, and even MagSafe charging. These complement Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack.

There's a new keyboard design, too, that is double-anodized black with backlit glyphs on the keys. Gone is the polarizing Touch Bar, in favor of a full-height row of function keys plus Touch ID.

And, of course, there's all that power under the hood with M1 Pro and M1 Max. The M1 Pro's up-to-10-core CPU is up to 70% quicker than the M1, which was already pretty snappy, up to 32GB of RAM, and an up-to-16-core GPU which is twice as fast as the previous-gen chip. The M1 Max takes it up another notch with up to 32 GPU cores and support for up to 64GB of RAM.

The MacBook Pro 2021 models are available to order now and will begin shipping on October 25.