Best alternatives to the Magic Mouse iMore 2022
Apple's Magic Mouse isn't for everyone. It's got multi-touch gesture support and is rechargeable, but many people would still trade fancy features for a traditional mouse. A good mouse is nothing to scoff at — you use them every day, and you're going to want one that is comfortable and has all the features you want, whether you work from home or in the office. If you pick up one of the best Magic Mouse alternatives, you'll be able to truly turn your MacBook into the best MacBook it can be. So, if you don't like the Magic Mouse that came with your Mac, you can and should get something else. Here are the best Magic Mouse alternatives!
- Best all-around mouse: Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse
- For the gamers: SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse
- Low-cost option: Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse
- Low profile: Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse with Bluetooth
- King of the mice: Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac — Space Gray
- Ergonomical design: Anker 2.4G - Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse
Best all-around mouse: Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless MouseStaff Favorite
Also known as the Triathalon Mouse, Logitech's low-cost wireless mouse is a great option for most people. It's called the Triathalon Mouse because it has three Bluetooth device connections. You can use it with your iMac Pro at home, your MacBook Pro on the go, and your PC at work.
For the gamers: SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse
SteelSeries makes an impeccable gaming mouse with nearly zero lag, pinpoint accurate crosshair placement, and the lowest lift-off detection around. Its buttons and weight balance are highly customizable for even the pickiest gamer.
Low-cost option: Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse
If you're looking for a basic mouse with no bells and whistles, and you don't want to pay a lot for it, Amazon makes a reliable, simple mouse with no frills in your choice of fun colors. It also costs less than a large pizza.
Low profile: Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse with Bluetooth
If you're looking for something with a slim and flat profile, much like the Magic Mouse, the Logitech Pebble is a great choice. It does use a USB receiver, but it has a very quiet click, left and right-click buttons, and a tactile and responsive scroll wheel.
King of the mice: Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac — Space Gray
Some love the Logitech MX Master 3 because of the shape, while others like it because of its ability to track anywhere (even frosted glass) or because it's rechargeable. If you have multiple computers or supported tablets, you can switch between them easier than ever here, too.
Ergonomical design: Anker 2.4G - Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse
It's no secret that the Magic Mouse is not very ergonomic, so if you're looking for an alternative the Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse is a great option. It doesn't have a receiver, so you'll need to give up a USB port, but the back/forward buttons are great for easily scrolling between windows or web pages.
Get the mouse that works for you
When it comes down to which mouse is the best, it depends on personal preferences. Some people love Apple's Magic Mouse, but lots of people don't. The main thing is you get a mouse that has all the features you want and is compatible with your best Mac.
We love the Logitech M720 because it's so versatile. The ability to have three connections simultaneously allows you to use it with multiple devices without worrying about pairing it each time.
If you're looking for a similar look and feel to the Magic Mouse, the Logitech Pebble is probably the closest I have ever tried. It may not be a touch device, but the low profile and flat top make it easy to use for left or right-handed people to use, and it has a super quiet click mechanism, so it never gets annoying.
Lastly, if you like to game at all, the SteelSeries Rival 650 is a great gaming mouse that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars. It has very low input lag and incredible accuracy, making it perfect for clicking heads in your favorite shooter or commanding troops, or the latest RTS game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A hardshell case for your MacBook Pro is protective and stylish
Protecting the outside of your MacBook is a great way to protect its precious insides. Pick up a hard shell cover and save it from scratches and bumps. Here are our favorites!
These USB-C hard drives for Mac can back up or beef up your storage
Here are our favorite USB-C hard drives for Mac. Grabbing an external hard drive is a great way to store backups, music, movies, files, and more!
Keep things thin and light for your MacBook Air with a protective sleeve
You don't need to add a lot of bulk in order to protect your MacBook Air from everyday wear and tear.