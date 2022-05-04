Best alternatives to the Magic Mouse iMore 2022

Apple's Magic Mouse isn't for everyone. It's got multi-touch gesture support and is rechargeable, but many people would still trade fancy features for a traditional mouse. A good mouse is nothing to scoff at — you use them every day, and you're going to want one that is comfortable and has all the features you want, whether you work from home or in the office. If you pick up one of the best Magic Mouse alternatives, you'll be able to truly turn your MacBook into the best MacBook it can be. So, if you don't like the Magic Mouse that came with your Mac, you can and should get something else. Here are the best Magic Mouse alternatives!

Get the mouse that works for you

When it comes down to which mouse is the best, it depends on personal preferences. Some people love Apple's Magic Mouse, but lots of people don't. The main thing is you get a mouse that has all the features you want and is compatible with your best Mac.

We love the Logitech M720 because it's so versatile. The ability to have three connections simultaneously allows you to use it with multiple devices without worrying about pairing it each time.

If you're looking for a similar look and feel to the Magic Mouse, the Logitech Pebble is probably the closest I have ever tried. It may not be a touch device, but the low profile and flat top make it easy to use for left or right-handed people to use, and it has a super quiet click mechanism, so it never gets annoying.

Lastly, if you like to game at all, the SteelSeries Rival 650 is a great gaming mouse that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars. It has very low input lag and incredible accuracy, making it perfect for clicking heads in your favorite shooter or commanding troops, or the latest RTS game.