Best alternatives to the Magic Mouse

Apple's Magic Mouse isn't for everyone. It's got multi-touch gesture support and is rechargeable, but many people would still trade fancy features for a traditional mouse. A good mouse is nothing to scoff at — you use them every day, and you're going to want one that is comfortable and has all the features you want, whether you work from home or in the office. If you pick up one of the best Magic Mouse alternatives, you'll be able to truly turn your MacBook into the best MacBook it can be. So, if you don't like the Magic Mouse that came with your Mac, you can and should get something else. Here are the best Magic Mouse alternatives!

Logitech M720

Best all-around mouse: Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse

Staff Favorite

Also known as the Triathalon Mouse, Logitech's low-cost wireless mouse is a great option for most people. It's called the Triathalon Mouse because it has three Bluetooth device connections. You can use it with your iMac Pro at home, your MacBook Pro on the go, and your PC at work.

Rival 650

For the gamers: SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse

SteelSeries makes an impeccable gaming mouse with nearly zero lag, pinpoint accurate crosshair placement, and the lowest lift-off detection around. Its buttons and weight balance are highly customizable for even the pickiest gamer.

Amazon Basics

Low-cost option: Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse

If you're looking for a basic mouse with no bells and whistles, and you don't want to pay a lot for it, Amazon makes a reliable, simple mouse with no frills in your choice of fun colors. It also costs less than a large pizza.

$11 at Amazon
Logitech Pebble

Low profile: Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse with Bluetooth

If you're looking for something with a slim and flat profile, much like the Magic Mouse, the Logitech Pebble is a great choice. It does use a USB receiver, but it has a very quiet click, left and right-click buttons, and a tactile and responsive scroll wheel.

MX Master 3 Render

King of the mice: Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac — Space Gray

Some love the Logitech MX Master 3 because of the shape, while others like it because of its ability to track anywhere (even frosted glass) or because it's rechargeable. If you have multiple computers or supported tablets, you can switch between them easier than ever here, too.

Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Cropped

Ergonomical design: Anker 2.4G - Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

It's no secret that the Magic Mouse is not very ergonomic, so if you're looking for an alternative the Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse is a great option. It doesn't have a receiver, so you'll need to give up a USB port, but the back/forward buttons are great for easily scrolling between windows or web pages.

$36 at Amazon

Get the mouse that works for you

When it comes down to which mouse is the best, it depends on personal preferences. Some people love Apple's Magic Mouse, but lots of people don't. The main thing is you get a mouse that has all the features you want and is compatible with your best Mac.

We love the Logitech M720 because it's so versatile. The ability to have three connections simultaneously allows you to use it with multiple devices without worrying about pairing it each time.

If you're looking for a similar look and feel to the Magic Mouse, the Logitech Pebble is probably the closest I have ever tried. It may not be a touch device, but the low profile and flat top make it easy to use for left or right-handed people to use, and it has a super quiet click mechanism, so it never gets annoying.

Lastly, if you like to game at all, the SteelSeries Rival 650 is a great gaming mouse that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars. It has very low input lag and incredible accuracy, making it perfect for clicking heads in your favorite shooter or commanding troops, or the latest RTS game.

