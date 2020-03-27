Best Alternatives to the Magic Mouse iMore 2020
Apple's Magic Mouse isn't for everyone. It's got multi-touch gesture support and is rechargeable, but many people would still trade fancy features for a traditional mouse. A good mouse is nothing to scoff at — you use them every day, and you're going to want one that is comfortable and has all the features you want, whether you work from home or in the office. So, if you don't like the Magic Mouse that came with your Mac, you can and should get something else. Here are our top choices!
- Best all-around mouse: Logitech M720
- For the gamers: SteelSeries Rival 650
- Low-cost option: Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse
- Low profile: Logitech Pebble M350
- King of the mice: Logitech MX Master 3
- Work or play comfortably: VicTsing Pioneer Wireless Mouse
Best all-around mouse: Logitech M720Staff favorite
Also known as the Triathalon Mouse, Logitech's low-cost wireless mouse is a great option for most people. It's called the Triathalon Mouse because it has three Bluetooth device connections. You can use it with your iMac Pro at home, your MacBook Pro on the go, and your PC at work.
For the gamers: SteelSeries Rival 650
SteelSeries makes an impeccable gaming mouse with nearly zero lag, pinpoint accurate crosshair placement, and the lowest lift-off detection around. Its buttons and weight balance is highly customizable for even the pickiest gamer.
Low-cost option: Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse
If you're looking for a basic mouse with no bells and whistles, and you don't want to pay a lot for it, Amazon makes a reliable, simple mouse with no frills in your choice of fun colors. It also costs less than a large pizza.
Low profile: Logitech Pebble M350
If you're looking for something that has a slim and flat profile, much like the Magic Mouse, the Logitech Pebble is a great choice. It does use a USB receiver, but it has a very quiet click, left and right-click buttons, and a tactile and responsive scroll wheel.
King of the mice: Logitech MX Master 3
Some love the Logitech MX Master 3 because of the shape, while others like it because of its ability to track anywhere (even frosted glass) or because it's rechargeable. If you have multiple computers or supported tablets, you can switch between them easier than ever here, too.
Work or play comfortably: VicTsing Pioneer Wireless Mouse
Nobody likes being in the middle of a big project and then have their hands start to cramp or get sweaty. VicTsing helps to combat this with its ergonomic design, aiming to help fit the contours of your hands while providing a better grip on the sides. There's no USB-C, but VicTsing states the Pioneer's battery will last for up to a year before needing to recharge it.
Get the mouse that works for you
When it comes down to which mouse is the best, it's really down personal preferences. The main thing is you get a mouse that has all the features you want.
We love the Logitech M720 because it's so versatile. The ability to have three connections simultaneously allows you to use it with multiple devices without having to worry about pairing it each time.
If you're looking for a similar look and feel to the Magic Mouse, the Logitech Pebble is probably the closest I have ever tried. It may not be a touch device, but the low profile and flat top make it easy to use for left or right-handed people to use, and it has a super quiet click mechanism, so it never gets annoying.
Lastly, if you like to game at all the SteelSeries Rival 650 is a great gaming mouse that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars. It has very low input lag and incredible accuracy, making it perfect for clicking heads in your favorite shooter or commanding troops or the latest RTS game.
