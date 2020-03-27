Best Alternatives to the Magic Mouse iMore 2020

Apple's Magic Mouse isn't for everyone. It's got multi-touch gesture support and is rechargeable, but many people would still trade fancy features for a traditional mouse. A good mouse is nothing to scoff at — you use them every day, and you're going to want one that is comfortable and has all the features you want, whether you work from home or in the office. So, if you don't like the Magic Mouse that came with your Mac, you can and should get something else. Here are our top choices!

Get the mouse that works for you

When it comes down to which mouse is the best, it's really down personal preferences. The main thing is you get a mouse that has all the features you want.

We love the Logitech M720 because it's so versatile. The ability to have three connections simultaneously allows you to use it with multiple devices without having to worry about pairing it each time.

If you're looking for a similar look and feel to the Magic Mouse, the Logitech Pebble is probably the closest I have ever tried. It may not be a touch device, but the low profile and flat top make it easy to use for left or right-handed people to use, and it has a super quiet click mechanism, so it never gets annoying.

Lastly, if you like to game at all the SteelSeries Rival 650 is a great gaming mouse that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars. It has very low input lag and incredible accuracy, making it perfect for clicking heads in your favorite shooter or commanding troops or the latest RTS game.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.