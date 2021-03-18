Best Mario Switch Accessories iMore 2021

The one and only Super Mario has charmed gamers for 35 years and is responsible for some of the best Nintendo Switch games available. His 35th-anniversary celebration may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean that you can't continue to show off your love for the plumber. In addition to picking up one of the many Mario games available on the Switch, why not pick up an accessory to show your love for the plumber? Here are the best Mario Switch accessories.

Playing with power : PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Staff Pick Looking for a new Switch controller? Well, how about this excellent Mario-themed controller from PowerA. This wireless controller boasts 30 hours of battery life, motion controls, and even button mapping for those who prefer to customize their experience. The only downside is that it lacks amiibo support. $50 at Amazon Light up your dock : PDP Gaming Custom Light Up Protective Dock Shield An affordable and very cool way to add some LED charm to your Nintendo Switch. This Light Dock Sheild is officially licensed by Nintendo and comes with both a Mario and Zelda artwork and 17 different colors and effects to choose from. $20 at Amazon A new skin : Controller Gear Nintendo Switch Skin Fans of Mario might've missed out on the elusive Red & Blue Mario Switch, but they can still celebrate the famous plumber with these officially licensed Mario skins for their Joy-Cons and Nintendo Switch Dock. $20 at Amazon Keep it steady : HORI Compact PlayStand The Nintendo Switch is an excellent handheld device, but the Switch's kickstand isn't exactly sturdy. Use this tabletop alternative to get the most from your Switch when you're away from your TV. The Hori Compact PlayStand holds your Nintendo Switch in place in an adjustable stand and even allows you to charge while you play. $13 at Amazon Cap it : HORI Nintendo Switch Super Mario Analog Caps If you prefer to be a little more subtle in your love for Mario, try these analog caps. They fit perfectly on the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons and add a little Mario flair as well as increased control where you need it the most. $9 at Amazon Keep your case close : Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch Carrying Case The Nintendo Switch is meant to be used on the go, so make sure your Switch is protected while you're on the go with this Mario-themed Deluxe Travel Case. The specially designed shell protects the Joy-Con analog sticks, comes with a padded screen protection panel and a pocket for accessories. It also includes two game cases that each hold 4 games each. $16 at Amazon Next level driving : Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini Love Mario Kart? Love driving? Wish you could really simulate the feeling of driving in Mario Kart? Well, if motion controls aren't enough for you, then you should grab this awesome racing wheel. Officially licensed by Nintendo, this fully-featured racing wheel is perfect for immersing yourself in intense Mario Kart races. $68 at Amazon Switch it up : Nintendo Switch - Mario Red & Blue edition The ultimate Mario accessory is the Nintendo Switch itself. This limited-edition console was released alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and features Mario's classic Red and Blue colors. It even comes with a carrying case adorned with familiar Mario iconography. $300 at Best Buy Who shot first? : SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card The Nintendo Switch only comes with a tiny 32 GB of storage, so if you enjoy a digital library, you'll run out of space fast. There are many microSD card options for the Switch, but only this SD card has the classic Mario mushroom slapped on the front. $26 at Amazon

Power up with these Mario accessories

These are the best Mario accessories that are sure to put a smile on the face of any Mario fan. Mario has been the face of videogames since he first debuted on the NES and continues to shape the videogame landscape with each major release. Our favorite accessory is PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. It's a quality controller that features many of the bells and whistles found in the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

If you're a Mario fan buying a Nintendo Switch for the first time, then definitely grab the Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch when you can. It's available for a limited time, and just like other Nintendo Switch bundles, will skyrocket in price once it's gone for good.