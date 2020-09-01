Best Matte Screen Protectors for 21.5-inch iMac iMore 2020
When it comes to a computer as elite as the iMac, matte screen protectors for iMac offer a lot more than scratch protection. Tired eyes need protection from blue light and UV damage as well, while office and co-working environments require the use of privacy screens. This list of matte screen protectors for the 21.5-inch iMac offers choices in every category.
- The all-in-one: AirMat Premium Anti-Glare Protector
- Budget pick: Forito Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector
- Best for designers and gamers: MOSISO Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector
- The ultimate privacy: J-Dream 21.5 Inch Privacy Screen Protector
- Most versatile: Privox Anti-Glare Blue Light Screen Protector
- Best warranty: GeckoCare Privacy Screen Filter Protector
- Ultra adjustable: VINTEZ Privacy Screen Anti-Glare Protector
- Extra blue light protection: Akamai Privacy Screen and Blue Light Filter
Budget pick: Forito Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector
Here's a simple matte screen protector for iMac against dust, scratches, and fingerprints. It comes with a cleaning cloth so you can clean it quickly and easily without worrying about damage to the original monitor. The matte coating reduces glare and eye fatigue. The Forito screen protector comes in a pack of two, so you can't beat that price!
Best for designers and gamers: MOSISO Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector
If you spend most of your day staring at a computer screen, you'll want a UV and blue light filter to protect your eyes. The problem is that many blue light and UV filters darken the monitor display, reducing brightness and graphic clarity. This is not the case with MOSISO's blue light filter and screen protector, which retains 95% of the screen's original brightness. That's why it's the best choice when graphics are key, such as for graphic art and gaming purposes.
The ultimate privacy: J-Dream 21.5 Inch Privacy Screen Protector
Tired of that nosy office neighbor that's always trying to spy your iMac monitor from the side? Then this is the screen protector for you! Anyone who's not sitting directly in front of the screen will not be able to see what you're doing. It also protects the monitor from scratches and smudges as well.
Most versatile: Privox Anti-Glare Blue Light Screen Protector
At the moment, the 21.5-inch iMac does not offer touchscreen functionality, but this anti-glare, blue-light filtering, privacy screen protector is compatible with touchscreens. So this will work for your iMac as well as any additional monitors that offer touchscreen functionality. Along with all these benefits, it also protects against dust and scratches.
Best warranty: GeckoCare Privacy Screen Filter Protector
Like many other screen protectors on this list, the GeckoCare screen protector keeps your monitor safe from everyday scratches, dirt, and smudges. This one also offers anti-blue light and UV protection alongside a reliable privacy screen. What sets GeckoCare apart is the awesome warranty. If you're not happy with this screen protector, they offer a full refund or replacement with no questions asked! That says a lot about the product's reliability.
Ultra adjustable: VINTEZ Privacy Screen Anti-Glare Protector
Though primarily used as a privacy screen to prevent side-eye snooping, VINTEZ's anti-glare, matte screen protector for iMac also protects against scratches and blocks blue light to reduce eye strain. You can adjust the brightness on your iMac monitor to reduce or increase privacy protection. This screen protector is also reversible so that you can choose between a matte or glossy finish.
Extra blue light protection: Akamai Privacy Screen and Blue Light Filter
Harsh blue light from computer monitors can cause insomnia or even damage to your retina and eyesight. If blue light protection is a priority for you, look into the Akamai Blue Light Filter and Screen Protector for iMac. This screen protector offers 70% blue light protection and 97% UV protection — much more than the competitors.
Protection Plus
Whether you're hoping to protect your eyes or your personal information, the matte screen protectors for iMac on this list will be an asset for your 21.5-inch iMac. Our favorite is the AirMat Premium Anti-Glare Protector since it offers a little bit of everything — scratch protection, blue and UV light filtering, as well as privacy protection. It even has a reversible surface so you can choose between matte and glossy.
For those that prefer a simpler, inexpensive option, Forito's anti-glare screen protector serves its purpose well and comes at a great price. Designers and gamers, on the other hand, may prefer the MOSISO screen protector for its brightness and graphic consistency. With eight to choose from, you're sure to find the right fit for your iMac.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's Mac and MacBook collection all in one place
Apple's Mac laptop and desktop lineup is more versatile than you may realize.
Just bought a new Mac? Here are some great accessories you may need.
Congratulations, you just got a new Mac! You're going to need a few peripherals to go with it.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives
Do you like the look of Apples Magic Keyboard but want something a little different? There are alternatives.