Best Matte Screen Protectors for 21.5-inch iMac iMore 2020

When it comes to a computer as elite as the iMac, matte screen protectors for iMac offer a lot more than scratch protection. Tired eyes need protection from blue light and UV damage as well, while office and co-working environments require the use of privacy screens. This list of matte screen protectors for the 21.5-inch iMac offers choices in every category.

Protection Plus

Whether you're hoping to protect your eyes or your personal information, the matte screen protectors for iMac on this list will be an asset for your 21.5-inch iMac. Our favorite is the AirMat Premium Anti-Glare Protector since it offers a little bit of everything — scratch protection, blue and UV light filtering, as well as privacy protection. It even has a reversible surface so you can choose between matte and glossy.

For those that prefer a simpler, inexpensive option, Forito's anti-glare screen protector serves its purpose well and comes at a great price. Designers and gamers, on the other hand, may prefer the MOSISO screen protector for its brightness and graphic consistency. With eight to choose from, you're sure to find the right fit for your iMac.