Best Matte Screen Protectors for 27-inch iMac iMore 2020

Looking to reduce glare and protect that big, lovely iMac? You'll definitely want the best matte screen protectors for your 27-inch iMac. Now you get a lot more than just scratch protection, however. Below we've included screen protectors that can screen blue light, UV light, and promote privacy as well.

Protection Plus

A 27-inch iMac is a significant investment that you'll want to keep in its original pristine condition, so a screen protector is a great way to keep it clean and scratch-free. The best matte screen protectors for your 27-inch iMac often offer blue-light blocking and privacy screening technology as well. Our favorite pick is the SightPro Privacy and Anti-Glare Screen Protector. It comes from a reliable California-based brand so you can also count on customer service and support.

High-end screen protectors come at a price. If you need something simple and affordable, look into the Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector from Forito. It's not a privacy screen, nor will it protect the eyes against blue light. However, it will keep your iMac monitor safe from dust and scratches at a reasonable cost. Peruse the options above and pick the one that best suits your own needs. There's a screen protector here for everyone.