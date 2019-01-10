Metroidvania games are a classic genre that combine gameplay elements of Metroid and Castlevania games. You'll spend hours getting caught up in dozens of interconnected rooms, solving puzzles, backtracking once you obtain a new item or power to get somewhere you couldn't before, but seeing your progress unfold makes it all worth it. These are some of the best Metroidvania games that are currently available for your Nintendo Switch.

★ Featured favorite Hollow Knight Hollow Knight is a 2D side-scrolling platformer that's a labyrinth of connected rooms that require a ton of exploring. You'll need to dodge, dash, and slash your way through if you want to survive here. Plus, there's a lot of items to collect, hidden areas to discover, characters to unlock, and tough bosses to overcome. You'll also need to solve some puzzles and do some backtracking to do, so you'll stay entertained for a while with this one. Plus, the art is beautiful. $15 at Amazon

If you are looking for a great Metroidvania game to sit down with, there's plenty of options on your Nintendo Switch. Personally, our other favorite besides Hollow Knight is Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition, because the game is packed with humor, a beautiful art style, and fun combat.

