Metroidvania games are a classic genre that combine gameplay elements of Metroid and Castlevania games. You'll spend hours getting caught up in dozens of interconnected rooms, solving puzzles, backtracking once you obtain a new item or power to get somewhere you couldn't before, but seeing your progress unfold makes it all worth it. These are some of the best Metroidvania games that are currently available for your Nintendo Switch.
★ Featured favorite
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight is a 2D side-scrolling platformer that's a labyrinth of connected rooms that require a ton of exploring. You'll need to dodge, dash, and slash your way through if you want to survive here. Plus, there's a lot of items to collect, hidden areas to discover, characters to unlock, and tough bosses to overcome. You'll also need to solve some puzzles and do some backtracking to do, so you'll stay entertained for a while with this one. Plus, the art is beautiful.
Just like Metroid
Axiom Verge
You're a scientist who wakes up from a lab accident and ends up in a weird and mysterious alien world. Explore all of the connected rooms for weapons, items, and abilities to protect yourself from biomechanoid creatures and your own inner demons. Oh, and there are some puzzles you'll need to work through, so get that thinking cap on.
Time to defy gravity
Dandara
In the world of Salt, the oppressed are facing oblivion. You'll rise as Dandara, who defies all gravity and jumps across floors, ceilings, and walls to get around. You'll need to be fast and have good reflexes to avoid dangerous traps, and also be quick on the draw when it comes to shooting down enemies.
Dig it up
SteamWorld Dig 2
There's mysterious earthquakes shaking up a steampunk town, so it's up to you to find out what's causing it! Dig deep into the earth and find treasure, secrets, and even dangerous traps. You'll have to constantly upgrade your gear to dig deeper and reach new areas that are full of danger, but what could be behind it all?
Get your Castlevania fix
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
Take on the role of Zangetsu, a demon-slayer with a grudge. Explore a dark castle, release other heroes from their captivity, and they'll join your party as you venture forth into the heart of the castle. Each character has their own unique ability that you'll need in order to progress. This is a great little game to hold us off until Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.
Challenging "Roguevania"
Dead Cells
You're a failed alchemic experiment who has the desire to discover what's going on in the world. You only get one shot to complete a run, and if you die, you'll start over from the beginning. Every run you do is randomly generated, so it's never the same thing twice. You'll need to explore all of the rooms, find items and abilities to progress, and overcome tough foes who put your skills to the test. This is a truly challenging roguelike Metroidvania.
Time to chill
Forma.8
Forma.8 is a relaxing Metroidvania where you are a small exploration probe stranded on an alien planet with dystopian civilizations. You'll need to solve puzzles and overcome hostile enemies to find a lost, powerful energy source on the planet before it's too late.
Time traveling ninja
The Messenger
This game is a throwback to the 8-bit and 16-bit days of gaming glory. You'll play as a ninja who must deliver a scroll that's crucial to his clan's survival. When you reach the time traveling part of the game, the Metroidvania elements of the title are revealed. There's a lot of backtracking, character upgrades and abilities to acquire, and incredibly satisfying hack-n-slash combat.
Get your luchadore on
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
Guacamelee allows you to release your inner luchador in non-stop fighting fun. You'll do your usual exploration and platforming, but there's an extensive move list to learn and utilize against your foes. Some of these moves would even double as movement, so you can get around faster. The art style is also unique and it goes into both the World of the Living and the World of the Dead.
The chosen Juan returns
Guacamelee 2
If you enjoyed the original Guacamelee, then make sure to pick up the sequel. Luchadore Juan Aguacate returns to explore another world filled with Mexican culture and folklore, which is also packed with sassy new villains and weirdos alike. There are a ton of new wrestling moves to learn and use in combat. Guacamelee 2 also features 4-player drop-in co-op.
Mashup Metroidvania and Zelda-like
Blaster Master Zero
Blaster Master Zero is a hybrid of a Metroidvania and Zelda-like, if that's what you're into. You'll be exploring your surroundings to find dungeons that contain challenging boss fights, while gathering up all of the loot that includes new items, sub-weapons, upgrades to tanks and equipment, and even new abilities to reach new areas (time to backtrack). There's even 2-player co-op support.
If you are looking for a great Metroidvania game to sit down with, there's plenty of options on your Nintendo Switch. Personally, our other favorite besides Hollow Knight is Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition, because the game is packed with humor, a beautiful art style, and fun combat.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.