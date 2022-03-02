Best microphones for streaming Nintendo Switch iMore 2022
Today, streaming on consoles is a common occurrence, even on the Nintendo Switch, but buying the right capture card is only the first step to streaming with the pros — you'll also need the right microphone. There are many different microphones available for the Switch, each perfect for recording your excitement as you share highlights from your favorite Nintendo Switch games. Here are the best microphones for streaming on your Nintendo Switch.
- Best in class: Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone
- A worthy microphone: Blue Yeti USB Mic
- Function with style: HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone
- Mini-me: Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone
- A customizable option: Elgato Wave 3 Premium Microphone
- Premium: Shure MV7 USB Podcast
- A powerful budget mic: JLab Talk Microphone
- Modern look, modern sound: EPOS B20 Quality Streaming Microphone
- The best headset for the Switch: SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console - Stereo Wired Gaming Headset
- A great mid-range option: HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset
Best in class: Samson G-Track Pro USB MicrophoneStaff Pick
The Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone is the perfect all-in-one streaming mic. The trusty USB microphone streams with high-definition audio at 24-bit, 96kHz resolution and supports a range of recording setups; no driver installation required. It features a front panel mixer with microphone and instrument levels, headphone volume controls, solid build quality, and a price that can't be beaten. Whether you're recording music, a podcast, or streaming, this is the best microphone for all your needs.
A worthy microphone: Blue Yeti USB Mic
The Blue Yeti is another solid microphone (and it doesn't just come in blue!). It's capable of clear, broadcast-quality sound thanks to its custom three-capsule array. It can also grab up to four pickup patterns and it's adjustable, so you can easily optimize your recording space no matter how much room you have (or don't have).
Function with style: HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone
The HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone can pick up sound with four different pickup patterns and record a 48kHz sample rate at a 16-bit depth, ensuring you can get an accurate recording across the mic's 20Hz-20kHz frequency. It's also got a flashy facade, thanks to the RGB lighting.
Premium: Shure MV7 USB Podcast
The Shure MV7 is expensive for a reason. This professional-grade mic has both XLR and USB connections, a frequency response range from 20Hz to 20kHz, and offers a heightened resolution with a 48kHz sample rate and a 24-bit depth. This mic can hear it all — probably more than even our own ears!
A powerful budget mic: JLab Talk Microphone
While it may be the cheapest option on the list, the JLab Talk Microphone isn't anything to scoff at. With three condenser capsules that pick up four pickup patterns, it also records at a 96kHz sample rate and 24-bit bitrate. You can expect a high-quality sound in a small, inexpensive package.
Modern look, modern sound: EPOS B20 Quality Streaming Microphone
A studio-quality microphone with a sleek modern design, the EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone includes four pickup patterns. It also features easy-to-use audio controls and captures audio at a sample rate of 48KHz.
The best headset for the Switch: SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console - Stereo Wired Gaming Headset
The Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless is already on our list of best headphones for the Switch and it's not hard to see why. The cushioned head strap and earphones provide a comfy audio experience, while the speakers feature background noise cancellation. Great for streaming or just gaming in general.
A great mid-range option: HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset
Inspired by aviation headsets, the Cloud Alpha is comfy to wear and features great sound quality and great noise-canceling capabilities. It's an all-around solid microphone at an all-around decent price.
Hey, listen up!
These are the best microphones for streaming Nintendo Switch games, whether you're looking to upgrade your setup or you're just getting started. Streaming on the Nintendo Switch isn't as easy as streaming on other consoles, with a more complicated setup overall. Still, with one of the best capture cards and the right streaming accessories, doing so is a breeze. Our top choice is the Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone, an excellent mic overall that's great for many things, streaming included.
Our next choice is the Blue Yeti, a very capable alternative. The Blue Yeti features four pickup patterns and is capable of producing clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound. It's a great microphone that's sure to provide everything you need to get your stream up and running without a drop in sound quality. Best of all, you won't have to completely break your wallet.
No matter which of these microphones goes best with your setup, you'll find that streaming can be fun, as you get to share your experience with some of the best Nintendo Switch games.
