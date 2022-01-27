Whether you're missing the club or want to inject some awesome tunes into your life, rhythm games are a great way to feed that love of music. If you feel like getting your groove on, we've gathered the best Nintendo Switch music games available right now. Mostly, these games are local multiplayer games with lots of players allowed, but a few are for two players only.

★ Featured favorite : Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda We're suckers for a good Zelda game, and Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda is no exception. Explore the randomly generated world as Link or Zelda and fight enemies on the beat of remixed Legend of Zelda classics on your way to victory. $34 at Amazon

The beat of your own drum : Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure Pack Staff Pick This pack includes both installments of Taiko no Tatsujin, a rhythm adventure series that follows an adorably anthropomorphized Japanese drum. Swing the Joy-Cons like drumsticks to hit notes at the right times to fight enemies in both Rhythmic Adventures 1 and 2, where you travel through time and the world, respectively, to defeat villains. Taiko Mode is included, so you can totally do that if you just want to beat your drum instead of following the story. $50 at Best Buy

$35 at Nintendo Bring the club to you : Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch In the edition of Just Dance, you can use Joy-Cons or the Just Dance Controller app on your phone to copy your avatar's dance moves and feel like a pop star. Up to six players can join in, and with eight new kid-friendly songs, this is a good one for the whole family. If you love dancing, check out the 40+ new songs, plus one month of Just Dance Unlimited, which gives you access to a library of over 600 songs. $26 at Amazon

$50 at Nintendo Rocky's got nothing on you : Fitness Boxing 2 If you're missing your gym and can't exercise outside to work out because of the weather, check out Fitness Boxing 2. Use your Joy-Cons to match your one-two punches with the music for a good indoor workout. You can play with two players and customize your workout to remove certain moves if you have an injury (or if you just don't like it). Plus, your save data from the first game carries over, so you can keep your boxing history. $35 at Best Buy

$50 at Nintendo Drum to the beat : Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! If you can't get enough rhythm games and Taiko Mode, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! has tons of content. Choose between button controls or motion controls and hit the notes in time to the beat. Each song has four difficulty levels to make things accessible for everyone. Two-player multiplayer is available for songs in Taiko Mode, and players can compete against players worldwide. There's even a Party Mode with a wide variety of minigames with up to four players to shake things up at any get-together. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Nintendo Karaoke at its finest : Let's Sing 2022 If you don't feel like sweating but still want to play one of the best Switch music games, try belting one out and giving your voice a workout instead. With 30 international hits and more song packs available online, Let's Sing 2022 will make you feel like a pop star in no time. Play with up to eight people or just yourself if you're feeling shy. $40 at Nintendo Tickle those ivory keys : Deemo -Reborn- Deemo tells a heart-warming tale of friendship of how Deemo, a lone pianist, helps a girl who fell from the sky find her way home. This installment is fully remade into 3D from the original 2D game, including more puzzles, new storylines, and performances. You can explore the world to unlock new songs and figure out puzzles to advance the story. When playing the piano, you can choose to use a controller, but we recommend touch-mode for a more immersive experience. $25 at Nintendo Dance crew, unite! : Floor Kids Unlock eight characters, collect hundreds of dance moves, build your crew, and win over the crowds with your skills and original dance style. The awesome hand-drawn style provides a charming backdrop and unique characters. Paired with an original soundtrack by Kid Koala, Floor Kids keeps you dancing through the city, either on your own or with another crew member with local co-op. $20 at Nintendo

Best Switch music games

Whether you want to work up a sweat or just want a good rhythm without getting off the couch, these Nintendo Switch games have you covered!

If you want a musically inclined adventure game, Cadence of Hyrule is a great place to start, but if you just want to beat a drum without committing to an entire storyline, Taiko Mode in Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure Pack is the way to go.

If you're looking for a musical workout, Just Dance 2022 gives you a wide variety of songs, including workout songs and a Sweat Mode. Get up and shake it or just crank up the volume — either way, these are the best Switch music games!