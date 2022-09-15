Best NeoGeo games for Nintendo Switch 2022

Nintendo has been regularly releasing classic NES and SNES titles via Nintendo Switch Online, making the console much more appealing for nostalgic gamers. Adding to that library is a collection of titles from NeoGeo, a gaming console released in 1990 by SNK Corporation.

These re-releases are naturally really old games, meaning they perform extremely well on the Nintendo Switch. If you've already played through the best Nintendo Switch games from more recent years and now want to catch up on gaming history, these are the best NeoGeo Nintendo Switch games.

Metal Slug

Metal Slug wasn't the first game to have mechanics that would later be referred to as "run and gun" but it certainly aided in the genre's popularity. Players step into the shoes of the Peregrine Falcon Squad, which is trying to recover the titular Metal Slug weapon. If you enjoy modern spins on this genre such as Cuphead, it's worth checking out Metal Slug.

Blazing Star

While not as popular or well-received as some of the other games in this list, Blazing Star is a 1998 shoot em' up. Players choose between cyborgs with different advantages and disadvantages, piloting ships and taking out the forces of a malevolent AI.

Big Tournament Golf

Originally released in 1996 under the name Neo Turf Masters, Big Tournament Golf is interesting, because it's a very rare example of a NeoGeo game that wasn't some flavor of shoot em' up. If you're interested in a game of golf — or simply want something different than the rest of the NeoGeo titles — then you should check it out.

King of Fighters 98'

King of Fighters is a classic SNK fighting game franchise, and if you want to see an iconic part of the history of fighting games, then you should try it out. King of Fighters 98' benefits from polish after the developers received feedback on prior games. Hop in with a friend and play a few rounds!

Pulstar

If you like R-Type, then you'll love Pulstar. There are noted similarities between the games, and Pulstar fulfills the time-honored tradition of letting players hop into a spaceship and try to shoot down alien foes while also being ludicrously outnumbered.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

As one of the many games in the iconic Fatal Fury series, the 1999 game Garou: Mark of the Wolves follows a mostly new cast, though of course Terry Bogard returns. The gameplay remains tight, with new mechanics that encourage careful defensive play. After all these years, a sequel is finally on the way, so now is as good a time as any to brush up on your skills.

Shock Troopers

Like many similar games of its time, the 1997 title Shock Troopers is a run and gun that is meant to be replayed. Setting it apart, Shock Troopers allows players to choose different characters, each of which have distinct bonuses. Players are also able to pick the path they'd like, increasing the replay value as there are different regions and levels to play through.

Old games, fresh fun

New games for Nintendo Switch can be pricey, so between big purchases you can have some more affordable fun by checking out a true classic. The best NeoGeo games for Nintendo Switch let you play through a bit of video game history and see how much graphics and some genres have evolved.

Start with Metal Slug, the first game in the run-and-gun series that ran from 1996 to 2009, and command the Peregrine Falcon Squad as they try to recapture the titular stolen weapon. The NeoGeo was perhaps best known for fight games and if you want to see why you should pick up King of Fighters '98, which is also part of a storied series. With each title priced at less than $10, you won't be risking much so this is a great way to try out something new.