Nintendo consoles have been a long time home for platform games , and the best Switch 3D platformers will show you that it's no different today. The Mario games are an obvious choice, but not the only choice! See what 3D platformers you should be picking up for your Nintendo Switch .

Jump in!

This game style is all about jumping, so hopefully, this list of our best Switch 3D platformers will help you jump into a new adventure you love. More and more games are coming out on the Switch all the time, so we're sure there's many more to come for this list. Although many of these are still in the Mario universe, some variations exist on the same old, same old, and even some outside options!

For a new story, A Hat in Time is a cute way to get out of the usual and try something different. The design is adorable and the hats are fun to create and discover. To get something a little more familiar but still a different story than you've played before, you may enjoy Yoshi's Crafted World as you have the known Yoshi characters and adventure style with a crafty twist. Or go full nostalgia mode with Super Mario 3D All Stars and play the classic Mario games many fans grew up with and love. What 3D platformers are your favorite?