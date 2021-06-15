Best Nintendo Switch accessory gifts for Father's Day iMore 2021

You don't need to buy your dad a pricey gift to show that you love him, but if you are looking to pick up something for Father's Day, time is running short. If your dad loves playing the Nintendo Switch, you can pick up something to make his gaming sessions more fun or keep his system safe and charged. The best Nintendo Switch accessory gifts for Father's Day cover a wide range of price points, so you're sure to find something to fit your budget and your dad's needs.

The family that plays together, stays together

Share your love with the dad in your life picking up one of the best Nintendo Switch accessory gifts for Father's Day. While it's a bit pricey, or top pick is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller because it will have the single biggest impact on his gaming experience. It's a huge improvement over the Joy-Cons, providing more control when playing genres that demand precision and keeping hands comfortable during long gaming sessions.

If you're looking for something more affordable, the iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch makes for a great practical gift. It'll let your dad store his console and accessories safely and securely when he's traveling so he can enjoy gaming wherever her goes. Hopefully, one of these gift ideas will make shopping for your dad easier. If you have any other suggestions, feel free to share them in the comments section.