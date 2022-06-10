Best Nintendo Switch cases that fit in the dock iMore 2022

It's important to get a case to protect your Nintendo Switch, but the case options available tend to be a bit too bulky to work with your dock. This can be annoying if you swap between docked and handheld mode pretty often. Thankfully, there are some slim options out there. They won't offer quite as much protection as bulkier protective cases, but these are some of the best Nintendo Switch dock cases that let you slide in and out of your dock while retaining full TV mode functionality.

Best Nintendo Switch dock cases

We've taken a look at all of the dockable cases on the market and have determined which ones offer the most protection and convenience while still being able to dock. If nothing here caught your eye, you might want to check out the best Nintendo Switch carrying cases.

The Nyko Thin Case should offer everything you need. It's a simple design and will keep your console and Joy-Cons protected without costing too much. If you really want something that can protect your Switch better, we recommend the Mumba Dockable Case. In addition to your choice of four colors, this case has comfortable hand grips and provides more protection than other dockable cases.