The best way to protect your Nintendo Switch on the go is with a reliable carrying case. One such is the Fintie Carry Case, which stands out above the rest due to its additional convenience and storage capacity. We've gathered other outstanding cases to help you choose the one that fits your needs best.

Best Overall: Fintie Carry Case

If you want a unique-looking carrying case this is the one for you. There are 18 color options to choose from, including this Z-Galaxy theme, so you can get the look you want. The hard shell case provides ample protection for your Switch and up to 10 game cartridges. The interior storage space has an inner mesh pocket with a reliable zipper to keep your accessories in place and you can carry it around using the convenient handle. However, the case isn't waterproof so be sure to keep it dry when transporting in rainy weather. Who should buy it: Gamers who want a cool-looking exterior in addition to protection and storage space. Pros: 18 color options

Inexpensive

Interior zipper pocket

Carrying handle Cons: Isn't waterproof

Only stores 10 games

Best Overall Fintie Carry Case Everything you want in a variety of colors Fintie cases provide everything you want: a protective hard shell, zipper-protected storage space, a carrying handle, and room for up to 10 games. Best of all, you can choose between 18 different color options, so you can customize it to your personal style. $14 from Amazon

Best Value: ButterFox Carrying Case

The hard shell ButterFox case is the least expensive option on this list, but it holds 19 game cartridges in protective fabric — more than the best pick can — to keep the Switch screen from getting scratched. You can safely store Joy-Cons, cables, and the charger behind the mesh, zippered storage compartment. The zipper's pull tab is a metal ring, which can be a little strange to hold on to, but that's a minor inconvenience for most people. This case also features a handle for easy carrying and can be used as a stand when playing on the go. This case is not waterproof so be careful when transporting it on rainy days. Who should buy it: Anyone that wants an inexpensive carrying case that provides loads of convenience and tons of space. Pros: Inexpensive

Zippered storage

Doubles as a stand

Ample storage space Cons: Isn't waterproof

The pull tab is odd

Best Value ButterFox Carrying Case An inexpensive option that has it all This case has everything you need in addition to being an economical option. There's storage space, an interior zipper to keep things in place, 19 cartridge slots, and a built-in stand. $12 at Amazon

Best Compact Protection: AmazonBasics Vault Case

This heavy-duty case will protect your Switch from damage. It holds up to eight game cartridges in such a way that they won't scratch the Switch screen in transport. It also fits the Switch console and attached Joy-Cons. However, the best part about it is its small size. The sleek design allows it to fit in small areas for easy travel. Who should buy it: Anyone who wants extra protection for their Switch but needs the case to be compact for on-the-go play sessions. Pros Heavy duty shell

Compact Cons Only holds eight games

Isn't waterproof

No extra storage

Best Compact Protection AmazonBasics Vault Case A compact case with extra protection This compact case provides extra protection without taking up a lot of space. Easily store it when traveling. It holds up to eight games and a Switch with attached Joy-Cons. $18 at Amazon.

Best for Extra Protection: Mumba Carrying Case

The Mumba Carrying Case features a waterproof, EVA hard shell to keep your Switch and accessories protected. The storage compartment is accessed via zipper so things won't fly out of place. It securely holds up to 20 games — the most on this list — and features a wrist strap for easy travel. However, there are some downsides. The cartridge holders are very snug, making it difficult for you to slide your games in. There aren't a ton of color choices but you do get to choose between three colors: black, light blue and camouflage. Plus, since the case is larger, it takes up more space when traveling. Who should buy it: Anyone who wants plenty of storage space and extra protection for their Switch. Pros: It's waterproof

Hard shell

Plenty of storage

Holds 20 games

Three color options Cons: Takes up more space

Snug cartridge holders

Best for Extra Protection Mumba Carrying Case Plenty of storage space and waterproof protection This case has an EVA shell and is waterproof making it one of the most protective cases. It holds up to 20 games and provides storage for Joy-Cons, cables, and other accessories. $25 at Amazon

Best Soft Shell: PDP Nintendo Switch Zelda:Breath of the Wild Case

This soft canvas case has space for up to 14 game cartridges and can hold your Switch with the attached Joy-Cons. The Zelda theme is present both inside and outside the case, as well as on the zipper. There is no extra storage space for accessories or cables, but you can easily carry it around using the attached wrist strap. This case is not waterproof so be careful with it during rainy weather. Who should buy it: Zelda fans who want a simple, soft carrying case. Pros: Lightweight

Holds 14 games

Wrist strap Cons: Isn't waterproof

No storage space

Best Soft Shell PDP Nintendo Switch Zelda: Breath of the Wild Case A soft canvas case for your Switch The Zelda theme is present both inside and outside this canvas case. It allows you to carry 14 games and your Switch console in a protective container. The small size, low weight, and attached wrist strap make it very portable. $15 at Amazon.

Best Carry-All Bag: PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag

This messenger bag allows you to conveniently carry your Nintendo Switch console, the dock, HDMI cables, Switch charger, Joy-Cons, Pro Controllers, and just about any other accessory all at once. It's a great travel companion, with a shoulder strap that enables you to move around hands-free while traveling. There is no specific holder for your games but you can easily store them in one of the many pockets. This bag even comes with a smaller protective case for your Switch and attached Joy-Cons. Since it's made of canvas and isn't waterproof you'll want to be careful transporting it in rainy weather. Choose from three color themes: gray black, Super Mario Bros., and Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Who should buy it: Anyone who plans to travel with their entire Nintendo Switch system and wants a sleek, hands-free way to transport everything. Pros: Carries everything

Detachable shoulder strap

Comes with Switch case

Three color options Cons: It's expensive

No game slots

Isn't waterproof

Best Carry-All Bag PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag When you need to take the entire system This messenger bag can carry the Switch console, an extra set of Joy-Cons, the charger, the dock, and additional cables. Carry it by the handle or sling it over your shoulder. It also comes with a small carrying case specifically for the Switch console. $38 at Amazon.

Best Carry-All Hard Shell: Funlab Travel Carrying Case

This hard shell carrying bag has a fun Mario theme to help you transport your entire Nintendo Switch system. It has space for the dock, Switch console with attached Joy-Cons, an additional pair of Joy-Cons, the AC adapter, cables, and 14 games. Unfortunately, there is no space for a Pro Controller so you'll have to carry those separately. Carry this case by the handle or use the detachable shoulder strap to carry it more conveniently. This case isn't waterproof so you'll want to be careful when traveling in inclement weather. Who should buy it: Anyone who wants a little extra protection when transporting their entire Switch system. Pros: Hard shell

Holds 14 games

Detachable shoulder strap

Carrying handle Cons: Doesn't fit Pro Controller

Isn't waterproof

Best Carry-All Hard Shell Funlab Travel Carrying Case Protective Mario theme for Switch system This fun carrying case features specific slots for your Nintendo Switch equipment. Store your Switch with attached Joy-Cons, an extra set of Joy-Cons, AC adapter, Dock, cables and up to 14 games. The hard shell and detachable shoulder strap make this a perfect long-distance traveling case. $34 at Amazon.