Of all the accessories a gaming console has to offer, none are more important than the controller. It determines how well your game responds and in turn determines how good your gaming experience is. Whether you need a replacement or simply want to have more controllers for multiplayer games, we've got you covered. Here are the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can purchase for just $20 or less.

Quality control

We've looked at every Nintendo Switch controller you can purchase for just $20 or less and have determined the best options. To get this cheap, many controllers sacrifice features but you can occasionally find something that stands out above the rest. The best ones have motion controls, vibration, and work wirelessly via Bluetooth. If you'd prefer a wired controller, make sure you choose one that has a decent cord length, preferably a detachable cord that's seven feet or more.

We recommend the BEBCONCOOL Switch Pro Controller since it somehow manages to fit in this price range while working wirelessly and including motion controls and vibration. It's definitely the best value for your money. If you're a long-time Nintendo fan, consider the PDP GameCube Style Wired Fight Pad, which comes in a few different colorful themes and has the look and feel of an original GameCube controller.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.