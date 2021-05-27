Best Nintendo Switch customizations 2021: Custom skins, decals, stickers & docks iMore 2021
Although Joy-Cons and Pro controllers come in various colors, sometimes it's fun to change it up with a new skin or some stickers from your favorite games. With loads of different stickers, decals, and skins to choose from, which one best fits your look? Here are the best skins, decals, and stickers customizations for your Nintendo Switch.
- Light up your Switch: PDP Gaming Custom Light Up Protective Dock Shield
- Your own Sheikah Slate: Controller Gear Nintendo Switch Skin & Screen Protector Set
- Step up your game: Foamy Lizard Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Skin Set
- A design for every occasion: Design Skinz for Nintendo Switch
- Wish upon a starry night: GilGames Cover for Nintendo Switch
- A gloss like no other: eXtremeRate Glossy Back Plate for Nintendo Switch
- A kiss of magic: magictodoor Elegant Protective Case for Nintendo Switch
- Everything is better with glitter: BelugaDesign Glitter Clear Switch Case
- Pika-Power!: PowerA Pokemon Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch
- Get a grip on your Joy-Cons: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Cover Protectors
- Who shot first?: Hikfly 3pcs Silicone Gel Non-Slip Cover Skin
Light up your Switch: PDP Gaming Custom Light Up Protective Dock ShieldStaff Pick
The PDP Gaming Custom Light Up dock adds some much-needed protection to your Nintendo Switch while giving it some seriously cool RGB lighting. It comes with both a Zelda shield, as well as a Mario shield.
Your own Sheikah Slate: Controller Gear Nintendo Switch Skin & Screen Protector Set
It's no secret that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the defining games in the Switch's library, so if you're a fan, why not flex your love for the latest game with Officially licensed Breath of the Wild Controller Gear.
Step up your game: Foamy Lizard Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Skin Set
The Nintendo Switch offers many casual, easy-going experiences, but if you want to take your gaming to the next level (and look good while you do so), the Foamy Lizard Nintendo Switch Pro Controller skin adds grips in all the right places, perfect for when gaming gets intense.
A design for every occasion: Design Skinz for Nintendo Switch
If you want your Nintendo Switch to ooze aesthetic, why not try one of these excellent Design Skinz decals. They're Scratch-Resistant, easy to remove, and covers everything from Joy-Con to the dock itself.
Wish upon a starry night: GilGames Cover for Nintendo Switch
For fans of post-impressionist art, why not dress your Switch in the famous Van Gogh painting "Starry Night"?
A gloss like no other: eXtremeRate Glossy Back Plate for Nintendo Switch
Add a little iridescent sheen to your Nintendo Switch with this eXtremeRate shell for your Joy-Cons and Switch. Some assembly is required.
A kiss of magic: magictodoor Elegant Protective Case for Nintendo Switch
A cute Nintendo Switch is a happy Nintendo Switch. These two-tone Nintendo Switch covers are sure to turn heads where you take your system.
Everything is better with glitter: BelugaDesign Glitter Clear Switch Case
If you want to add some shine to your Switch without covering up its natural beauty, the BelugaDesign Glitter Clear Switch Case is an excellent option.
Pika-Power!: PowerA Pokemon Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch
This one might not be quite a decal, but we can't shit away from the PowerA Pokemon Joy-Con Controller Grip. Show off your Pokemon pride with the most popular Pokémon of them all.
Get a grip on your Joy-Cons: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Cover Protectors
These Joy-Con covers protect your controllers, but give them a neon pop that looks great in your hands or docked.
Who shot first?: Hikfly 3pcs Silicone Gel Non-Slip Cover Skin
The Hikfly Silicone Gel cover wraps the Switch console and Joy-Cons in a comfortable and slick grip while also providing two different thumbstick caps for additional comfort. If you're interested in adding a pop of color to your Switch while adding some additional grip, you can't go wrong here.
Switch up the style
Those are some of the best skins, decals, and stickers for your Nintendo Switch. It's always fun to customize your own system. It doesn't mess with the system or its warranty and is a fun way to add an individual spin to your console. Our favorite is the PDP Gaming Custom Light Up Protective Dock Shield. RGB lightning might be overdone, but we can't help but fawn over how good the dock shield looks.
And for Zelda fans, the Controller Gear Nintendo Switch Skin transforms your Switch into a Sheikah tablet and pretty much gives every part of your Switch a Zelda-fied makeover. It'll always match every one of the Zelda games on the Switch. If these aren't enough, make sure to check out all of the available Joy-Con colors for the system to add even more color to your device.
