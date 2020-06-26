Nintendo's most popular portable console also tends to be the hardest to find a deal on, especially in 2020. With everyone staying at home more and looking for more ways to stay entertained, even finding the Nintendo Switch in stock can be difficult and the Nintendo Switch Lite is no different.

There are two main models of the Nintendo Switch, the standard Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, and a few major differences between the two which we'll get into below.

Luckily, we've rounded up all the retailers where you can buy one right now to help save you the trouble of searching yourself — some may even be at a major discount, though these offers are continually changing. If you can't find a console bundle you're interested in just yet, check back as this guide is routinely updated with the best Nintendo Switch deals available.

Best Cheap Nintendo Switch Deals

The Nintendo Switch may have been on the market for over three years now, but thanks to the continuingly overwhelming demand, it's still rare to find a discount on the console itself. More often, we'll see offers which include a discounted game or a free game with the purchase of the console, and limited edition bundles come along every so often as well. The Nintendo Switch is designed as a versatile console, so you can play it while traveling or hook it up to your TV for a more traditional console experience at home.

Best Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite Deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite is like the little brother to the Nintendo Switch. Coming in at $100 less than its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't have removeable Joy-Con controllers and it can't hook up to your TV, but it's still able to play every single Nintendo Switch game and it even features longer battery life — essential for gaming on-the-go. Plus, it comes in four different colors: Yellow, Gray, Turquoise, and Coral.

What is the Nintendo Switch Lite?

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a more affordable model of the Nintendo Switch that can play all the same video games, though there are a few important differences between the consoles. With the Nintendo Switch Lite, the Joy-Con Controllers are built into the console rather than removeable as are the ones on the standard Nintendo Switch. That means you don't have to worry about losing your Joy-Cons randomly. but you also can't switch them out.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is unable to connect to a TV and can only be played as a handheld console, though it does feature longer battery life than the original Nintendo Switch. It's also just a tad bit smaller. You can learn more about the console in our Nintendo Switch Lite ultimate guide.

Nintendo Switch Price Tracking

Finding the Nintendo Switch on sale lately is near impossible, as stores cannot even keep the console in stock at its regular price of $299.99. The Nintendo Switch Lite is hardly anywhere to be found in stock at its regular price of $199.99 as well. We've seen deals in the past take off 10% to 15% of their cost, though these are somewhat rare. It's even more common to save on a refurbished model, including offerings directly from Nintendo. We've seen the refurbished Nintendo Switch priced as low as $250 in the past, where brand new models have only fallen as low as $260. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch Lite has dropped as low as $175 since its release.

There have been even more Nintendo Switch bundle deals in the past, though these are always limited in availability and are rarely on sale for less than the console's regular price as they usually include additional games or accessories which raise the bundle's overall value.

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Which should you buy?

The Nintendo Switch you choose should really come down to how you plan on playing, though budget could be a big factor too. Considering the Nintendo Switch Lite cannot connect to a TV and has built-in Joy-Con controllers, you wouldn't want to pick this one if you have dreams of playing games like Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the big screen. Then again, it's generally $100 less than the Nintendo Switch, so if you only have $200 to spare on your next console, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the way to go.

If you don't want to be confined to handheld gaming with your console, then the Nintendo Switch is the best choice. It's easily the better model of the two, though the Nintendo Switch Lite does beat it in battery life. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch has a slightly larger screen and removeable controllers, which means it's a bit easier to switch up the look with an additional pair in different colors. A more in-depth comparison between the two models can be found in our guide to the Nintendo Switch Lite vs Nintendo Switch.