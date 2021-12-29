Are you looking to have a bit more fun on your Nintendo Switch but don't know where to find the best Switch game deals? I know the best Nintendo Switch games can be pricey, especially if you're on a budget and can't spend $60 on a game. However, here at iMore, we have found some great games currently on sale. If any of these games spark your interest, check them out by clicking the links below.
Best Switch game deals: Pre-order options on Amazon
Here's every game you can pre-order on Amazon right now. Just click the title to check it out!
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Available Jan. 28, 2022 - $60
- Life is Strange: True Colors - Available Feb. 25, 2022 - $60
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero: Storybook Edition - Available March 1, 2022 - $60
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative - Available June 30, 2022 - $60
Best Switch game deals: Physical game sales on Amazon right now — get them quick!
Sometimes you can find a couple of gems on Amazon for sale, but make sure you catch them quickly. While Amazon is great for prices and fast delivery, they don't always tell us how long a deal will last. Every week we'll update this section to keep it fresh to make sure you pop back in regularly to see what we have in store for you!
Just Dance 2022
Kitaria Fables
Ori: The Collection
Best Switch game deals: eShop games on sale this week
You don't have to spend a fortune to find awesome games for the Nintendo Switch. Every week the eShop hosts new sales for you to peruse. We've gathered the best deals on the best games and placed them below.
Blasphemous
Secret Neighbor
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
What are your favorite sales?
Do you have any games you love that are currently on sale? What games do you hope will go on sale in the future? We'll be sure to keep an eye out for any future deals, so you can grab some great titles for less.
Updated December 27, 2021: Updated for games on sale this week.
