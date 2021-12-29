Are you looking to have a bit more fun on your Nintendo Switch but don't know where to find the best Switch game deals? I know the best Nintendo Switch games can be pricey, especially if you're on a budget and can't spend $60 on a game. However, here at iMore, we have found some great games currently on sale. If any of these games spark your interest, check them out by clicking the links below.

Sometimes you can find a couple of gems on Amazon for sale, but make sure you catch them quickly.

Just Dance 2022 $50 $25 Whether you just want to have a good time enjoying new music or are looking for a way to get some movement in each day, Just Dance 2022 is the dance solution. Play on your own to get your daily workout in, or play with friends and just have a good time. $25 at Amazon

$72 at Walmart

Kitaria Fables

Kitaria Fables $40 $30 This cute farming simulator has a touch of combat and magic too! Fight monsters to help you gather material to grow your farm. $30 at Amazon

Ori: The Collection

Ori: The Collection $50 $33 Get two games in one with Ori: The Collection. These stories follow Ori through the beautiful hand-painted forest environment as they take down enemies to find their way in life. $33 at Amazon

Best Switch game deals: eShop games on sale this week

You don't have to spend a fortune to find awesome games for the Nintendo Switch. Every week the eShop hosts new sales for you to peruse. We've gathered the best deals on the best games and placed them below. Blasphemous

Blasphemous $25 $7 Enjoy a pixel-style game with a bit of a twisted story and a unique approach to a platformer with its non-linear story. You can customize your armor and weapons as you battle and build to match your style. $7 at Nintendo

Secret Neighbor

Secret Neighbor $20 $5 The Hello Neighbor series has created its own find the traitor style game. Get a group together to play, and one of you is secretly the Neighbor who has to keep their identity a secret while getting the team to trust you while you trap them one by one. $5 at Nintendo

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $60 $12 Two classic franchises come together to save the Mushroom Kingdom. The Rabbids, Mario, and his friends must travel through four worlds battling to bring their worlds back to normal. $12 at Nintendo