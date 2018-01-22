Have you played all of your Switch games and you're looking for a bit more fun? Sixty dollars on a game seems a bit high, but I have found some great games currently on sale for your pleasure!

The Bridge

The Bridge is a puzzle game that goes against all means of physics and perspective. There are 48 puzzles that are completely unique from each other, each with different kinds of gravity manipulation, vortexes, and parallel dimensions. These hand-drawn puzzles are fun to solve and beautiful to look at while playing.

This game, on sale for about $4, shows love to M. C. Esher's paintings while add it's own spin to the puzzles. This is a great game, especially with it now being 60% off on the Nintendo Store.

See at Nintendo eShop

Stick it to the Man

Stick it to the Man is a hilarious story teller with a bit of puzzle solving in it. You play as a character named Ray who woke up with a pink arm hanging out of his brain. You run around as Ray, reading people's minds and covering the world in stickers as you run away from the cops.

At 25% off, this game is worth the amount of fun you'll have as Ray. This adventure game is great fun for anyone looking for some puzzle solving time. Ringing in at only $9, this game definitely won't break the bank either.

See at Nintendo eShop

The Coma Recut

The Coma Recut is a side-scrolling horror game that has been remastered from Cutting Class. You're a Korean student who falls asleep during their final, and you wake up in a twisted version of your school. You spend the time running away from your killer teacher, trying to find a way to escape.

You can find this game on the eShop for $16, fulfilling your horror and anime dreams. At 20%, this is a great deal for the amount of game you get.

See at Nintendo eShop

What are your favorite sales?

Any games you love that are currently on sale? Let us know in the comments below!