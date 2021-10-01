Nintendo Switch owners have a lot to look forward to this fall. Video game companies tend to have a big push surrounding the holiday season, but Nintendo has a lot more going for it than it has in awhile. We'll be seeing the first new Metroid game in over 19 years, two Pokemon games, a semi-remake of a popular 2000s game, a new console, and more. It really is an awesome time to be a Nintendo Switch owner. These are the games we on the iMore gaming team are the most excited about.

Metroid Dread (Oct. 8)

Long-time Samus fans will finally be able to experience the first new Metroid game in roughly 19 years. It's crazy to think given that Samus is one of the most recognizable Nintendo characters, huh? Brendan Lowry is really looking forward to Metroid Dread's release. Nintendo Switch OLED model (Oct. 8)

Also releasing on Oct. 8 is the new Nintendo Switch OLED model. It's not a major upgrade from the Nintendo Switch V2, however, I'm still looking forward to it for a couple of big reasons. If you only own the original Switch, it might be worth the upgrade. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Oct. 28)

This haunting adventure comes out just in time for Halloween, and a lot of horror fans are eagerly awaiting the release from this classic franchise. This is a re-release of the Wii game of the same name, but who knows if this might open the door for other ports, or even a new entry! Mario Party Superstars (Oct. 29)

Anyone who grew up during the N64 and Gamecube era will be excited for the next entry in the Mario Party franchise. This multiplayer releases on Oct. 29 and features game boards and minigames from classic Mario Party titles. See why our writer Alex Huebner is excited to play Mario Party Superstars. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl (Nov. 20)