Father's Day is June 20, which means you're running out of time to pick out a gift. If the dad in your life loves his Nintendo Switch , we've made it a bit easier for you to find something to buy him. No matter what your dad's preferred genre is, or if he likes to play alone or share the fun with his family, we've put together a list of the best Nintendo Switch games for Father's Day that are sure to make him smile and keep him thinking about your thoughtful present every time he plays.

Share the fun

You don't want to wait too long to pick up one of the best Nintendo Switch games for Father's Day. Choosing a game your dad will love can make for a great gift and even provide you with a new way to spend time together. That's why our favorite pick is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since it's got a great single-player campaign and provides the chance to play with family of all ages. With new fighters coming out all the time, it also isn't something he'll get bored of quickly.

If the gift is for a dad with young kids, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might be even better. The silly racing game can provide a challenge for adults trying to get the best time while sabotaging their opponents, but there are features to make it easier for kids that will let them feel better as they learn the gameplay. Whatever you choose from this list, you're sure to make your dad's day.