Best Nintendo Switch games for Father's Day iMore 2021
Father's Day is June 20, which means you're running out of time to pick out a gift. If the dad in your life loves his Nintendo Switch, we've made it a bit easier for you to find something to buy him. No matter what your dad's preferred genre is, or if he likes to play alone or share the fun with his family, we've put together a list of the best Nintendo Switch games for Father's Day that are sure to make him smile and keep him thinking about your thoughtful present every time he plays.
- ★ Featured favorite: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Start your engines: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mad dad: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Island living: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Save the world: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Born to rebel: Hades - Nintendo Switch
- Level builder: Super Mario Maker 2 - Nintendo Switch
★ Featured favorite: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The long running crossover brawler series is better than ever on the Nintendo Switch where if features an enormous and constantly growing roster of fighters that you can use to compete across a huge variety of stages. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best Nintendo Switch games and it's a particularly great pick for dad since it's perfect for sharing some goofy competition with the family and has an excellent single player mode.
Start your engines: Mario Kart 8 DeluxeStaff Pick
Up to four people can play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe locally, racing around tracks from throughout the series' history or trying to knock out the competition in Battle Mode. The Smart Steering feature makes the game easy enough for even young kids, keeping them from being frustrated by falling off the tracks.
Mad dad: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
A great game for dad to play with family or friends, the Super Mario 3D World section of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury lets up to four players team up or compete to race through short sidescrolling levels accessible to all skill levels. He might also get a kick out of the two-player Bowser's Fury section where Mario teams up with Bowser Jr., who's trying to get his dad to calm down and stop rampaging around breathing fire.
Island living: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
You might not be able to send dad on a tropical vacation for Father's Day, but buying him Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the next best thing. The ultra relaxing game lets you play at your own pace as you build a thriving community by making friends with neighbors and beautifying your island while also fishing and collecting shells on the beach. You can also share an island with local co-op or visit the ones made by friends and family through online play.
Save the world: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an absolutely massive game, so it'll provide your dad with a huge amount of entertainment, especially if he's a completionist. It can also be explored in short intervals with little puzzle dungeons that can sometimes be solved in just a few minutes. That makes it great for busy players who just want a quick break or anyone who loves to sink hours at a time into discovering the world's secrets.
Born to rebel: Hades - Nintendo Switch
The fantastic roguelike based on Greek mythology puts you in control of Zagreus, the son of Hades, who wants to escape from the underworld and his overworked and resentful dad. You might not want to get Hades if your dad will think you're critiquing his parenting skills, but it's a perfect gift for someone with a teenager and a love of challenging combat.
Level builder: Super Mario Maker 2 - Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Maker 2 lets dads design courses and even entire world maps and then enjoy watching their kids play through the challenges. Your dad can learn how to use all of the game's features by playing through the more than 100 courses in story mode, or hop online to see what other players have developed.
Share the fun
You don't want to wait too long to pick up one of the best Nintendo Switch games for Father's Day. Choosing a game your dad will love can make for a great gift and even provide you with a new way to spend time together. That's why our favorite pick is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since it's got a great single-player campaign and provides the chance to play with family of all ages. With new fighters coming out all the time, it also isn't something he'll get bored of quickly.
If the gift is for a dad with young kids, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might be even better. The silly racing game can provide a challenge for adults trying to get the best time while sabotaging their opponents, but there are features to make it easier for kids that will let them feel better as they learn the gameplay. Whatever you choose from this list, you're sure to make your dad's day.
