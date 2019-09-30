Best Nintendo Switch Games for Halloween iMore 2019
Far before the first leaf falls, each Autumn I'm already counting down the days to Halloween. Nothing gets me more excited for this spooky day than playing some of my favorite Nintendo Switch games. Then when the haunting day arrives, I love nothing more than to curl up on the couch clutching my controller and eating candy. Whether you're looking for something to play by yourself or for a spooky game to play with friends, here are the best Nintendo Switch games to celebrate All Hallows Eve this year.
- ★ Featured favorite: Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Who Ya Goo-nna Call?: Luigi's Mansion 3
- Stealth horror: Hello Neighbor
- A little too real: Night in the Woods
- Escape your hunters: Inside
- Psychological horror: Among the Sleep
- Childhood fears: Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
- Supernatural school: Detention
- Insane painter: Layers of Fear: Legacy
- Cursed fantasy: Dark Souls: Remastered
- Bite me: Vampyr
- Angry spirits: Death Mark
- Blind terror: Perception
- Try to survive: Dead by Daylight
- Haunted cruise ship: Resident Evil Revelations
- Abandoned island prison: Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Asylum abominations: Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Wicked cult: Outlast 2
★ Featured favorite: Resident Evil Triple Pack
This collection comes with Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6, some of the best games in the series. You can even play local or online multiplayer with Resident Evil 5 and 6. Each game has you fighting creepy foes and blasting your way to safety. This classic horror collection releases just in time for Halloween on October 29, 2019.
Who Ya Goo-nna Call?: Luigi's Mansion 3Staff pick
For lighthearted spooks, you really can't go wrong with Luigi's Mansion 3. It stars our favorite cowardly plumber and his gooey doppelganger as they explore a haunted hotel in efforts to find Luigi's lost friends from the Mushroom Kingdom. Each floor has it's own haunted theme, and this game even has multiplayer games for up to eight players. It comes out this Halloween and is currently available for pre-order.
Stealth horror: Hello Neighbor
Nothing's creepier than suburbia, especially when your neighbor is out to get you. This family-friendly game has you working to outwit an AI who learns tactics and evolves his own strategies based on the things you do. You'll employ stealth and interact with your environment to get away safely.
A little too real: Night in the Woods
This isn't a horror game, per se, but you'll find plenty of dark elements throughout the story. An essential part of the plot even takes place on Halloween. Though it's full of cute creatures, this game is oddly realistic, sarcastic, and more relate-able than most other games out there. See where your decisions lead you.
Escape your hunters: Inside
You play as a little boy who's just escaped capture and is being hunted by the thing that you escaped from. To getaway, you'll need to solve puzzles and dive deeper into the story. With its minimalist design, dark imagery, and ominous music, this game is a great single-player for Halloween.
Psychological horror: Among the Sleep
You play as a little boy trying to figure out what's happened to your mother. Your only companion is your stuffed teddy bear as you wander around your dark house or the forest outside. This game has a lot of symbolic references and employs psychological tactics to try and scare you.
Childhood fears: Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
What could be creepier than being stuck in an oversized dollhouse? Oh, I know, being forced to find your way out before any of the monstrous residents can get a hold of you. This is a delightfully chilling puzzle platformer that will put you in scenarios that you could only find in your worse dreams. It's perfect for Halloween.
Supernatural school: Detention
This game employs beautifully chilling artwork in a 2D side-scrolling horror game that takes place during 1960s Taiwan. Your school is host to several hostile, supernatural forces and you've been trapped inside. It's up to you to uncover the haunting story behind what happened as you solve puzzles and come across evil beings.
Insane painter: Layers of Fear: Legacy
A painter has succumbed to madness, and it's up to you to investigate and figure out his past. You'll encounter supernatural entities, psychedelic sequences, and psychological symbolism. As you navigate, your environment can change simply by shifting the camera. You never know what you might find in the room with you.
Cursed fantasy: Dark Souls: Remastered
Looking for a single-player game to meet your horror needs? Dark Souls is an RPG that has you wandering around a cursed fantasy world exploring dungeons, fighting ominous foes, and discovering hidden passageways. If you do want to play with others, you can play with up to six people online.
Bite me: Vampyr
This action RPG has you playing as Jonathan E. Reid, a doctor from 1918 who just got turned into a vampire. Your insatiable need for blood forces you to stalk and kill innocent victims around London. You'll engage in combat and have the opportunity to improve your abilities in the skill tree. This is a linear game with a semi-open world that releases for Nintendo Switch on October 29, 2019.
Angry spirits: Death Mark
This is a visual novel where you play as a young man who's been cursed by an evil spirit. The deranged being will eat your memories and kill you unless you can solve its puzzles and pacify its thirst for revenge. There's a mystery to solve, creepy curses to come across, and alternate endings depending on the choices you make.
Blind terror: Perception
You play the role of a blind woman trying to uncover the mystery of a recurring nightmare by exploring a haunted mansion. Through echolocation, you're able to see glimpses of your surroundings. Tapping your cane on the ground as you walk reveals outlines of objects. This creepy mansion also has a horrifying presence that will kill you if you make a sound when it's nearby.
Try to survive: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight lets up to five players play together in the ultimate multiplayer horror game. One takes the role of the killer while the rest works together to survive. Or, you can depend on your skills to pull through the night. It's the perfect Halloween party game. It releases for Switch on September 24, 2019.
Haunted cruise ship: Resident Evil Revelations
You follow two teams, one comprised of Chris Redfield and Jessica, and the other made up of Parker Luciani and Jill Valentine as they make their way through the Queen Zenobia, a supposedly abandoned cruise ship. Ammo is limited, and enemies are many. You'll have to evade, explore, and gather to survive this game.
Abandoned island prison: Resident Evil Revelations 2
Claire Redfield returns in another horror classic. This time, she's been abducted and left in an abandoned detention facility on a remote island with Moira Burton. You'll have plenty of abominations jumping out and trying to get you as you make your way through the prison. During the story, you'll learn who brought you here and why they did it.
Asylum abominations: Outlast: Bundle of Terror
You play as Miles Upshur, a journalist who breaks into Mount Massive Asylum after getting a tip about strange goings-on. What you didn't realize was that this facility is filled with horrors beyond your imagination. So what makes this game so scary? You don't have a weapon. The only thing you can do is run and hide to avoid certain death. What's more, the only way to escape is to go further into the asylum.
Wicked cult: Outlast 2
In this sequel, you play as Blake Langermann, a cameraman who works alongside his wife Lynn as investigative journalists. The suspicious murder of a pregnant woman leads you both to a bizarre wilderness town in Arizona known as Temple Gate, where a demonic group of people lives. As with the first game, you don't have a weapon, so your only option is to run and hide when an abomination is chasing you.
Halloween horrors
Halloween is the best time of year - there's candy, you get to dress up, and there are no obligations to see family. There's no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by playing your favorite video games. We've gathered up a range of spookers from child-friendly games to terrifying horrors. That way, you can find the right amount of scariness for yourself.
The game I recommend most is Luigi's Mansion 3, which comes out on Halloween 2019. This is a great game for all ages as it has you running around a haunted hotel that pays homage to several different spooky themes. You can play on your own, or pass a Joy-Con to a friend for two-player co-op. If you have more people coming over, choose from one of the many multiplayer party games. Eight people can play together, either locally or online.
Looking for something a little more creepy? You should consider playing Little Nightmares: Complete Edition. You play as a child named Six who has been sucked into the Maw, a horrifying vessel controlled by evil creatures. To escape, you need to solve puzzles and avoid getting caught. It's like something out of a Grimm brothers' nightmare. If you want something downright horrifying, you'll want to get your hands on Outlast: Bundle of Horror. This is the kind of game that will keep you up at night. You play as a journalist who's gotten himself into a supernatural asylum. Demonic beings try to attack you, and your only defense is running away and hiding before they get to you.
