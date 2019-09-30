Far before the first leaf falls, each Autumn I'm already counting down the days to Halloween. Nothing gets me more excited for this spooky day than playing some of my favorite Nintendo Switch games. Then when the haunting day arrives, I love nothing more than to curl up on the couch clutching my controller and eating candy. Whether you're looking for something to play by yourself or for a spooky game to play with friends, here are the best Nintendo Switch games to celebrate All Hallows Eve this year.

★ Featured favorite : Resident Evil Triple Pack This collection comes with Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6, some of the best games in the series. You can even play local or online multiplayer with Resident Evil 5 and 6. Each game has you fighting creepy foes and blasting your way to safety. This classic horror collection releases just in time for Halloween on October 29, 2019. $50 at Amazon

Halloween horrors

Halloween is the best time of year - there's candy, you get to dress up, and there are no obligations to see family. There's no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by playing your favorite video games. We've gathered up a range of spookers from child-friendly games to terrifying horrors. That way, you can find the right amount of scariness for yourself.

The game I recommend most is Luigi's Mansion 3, which comes out on Halloween 2019. This is a great game for all ages as it has you running around a haunted hotel that pays homage to several different spooky themes. You can play on your own, or pass a Joy-Con to a friend for two-player co-op. If you have more people coming over, choose from one of the many multiplayer party games. Eight people can play together, either locally or online.

Looking for something a little more creepy? You should consider playing Little Nightmares: Complete Edition. You play as a child named Six who has been sucked into the Maw, a horrifying vessel controlled by evil creatures. To escape, you need to solve puzzles and avoid getting caught. It's like something out of a Grimm brothers' nightmare. If you want something downright horrifying, you'll want to get your hands on Outlast: Bundle of Horror. This is the kind of game that will keep you up at night. You play as a journalist who's gotten himself into a supernatural asylum. Demonic beings try to attack you, and your only defense is running away and hiding before they get to you.

