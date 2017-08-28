Not all of the best Switch games cost an arm and a leg.

Sure, Breath of the Wild will set you back $60 right now. It should, the game is massive and beautiful and the most fun you'll have exploring a game world this year. But that price tag is actually the exception when it comes to Nintendo Switch games right now. Many of the best games for the platform don't cost that full AAA game price, and this collection here proves it.

Want to spend less than $20 on your next Switch addiction? We've got you covered!

Sonic Mania

If it looks like a retro Sega classic, and plays like a retro Sega classic, is it actually a new game? When it comes to Sonic Mania, the answer is not just yes by Hell Yes. This epic return to form feels just like a classic Sonic game, but with lots of twists and turns the originals weren't able to pull off.

It's a fantastic nostalgia trip with a healthy collection of updated gameplay mechanics that you're going to love. And for $19.99, you're going to feel real good about how much time you spend playing it.

Overcooked!

Welcome to the Onion Kingdom, where you and your chef friends prepare epic meals to save the day. Each level in this quirky little time crunch game is a new cooking puzzle, and this Special Edition of Overcooked! includes two expansions found on other platforms.

Even if you've played this game on another platform, you've never played the special Nintendo Switch version. It's well worth the $19.99, especially if you've got local friends to jam with.

Snipperclips

It's not often a launch title for a console holds up well enough to recommend after the second wave of games is launched, but Snipperclips is just that good. This puzzle game forces you to think about yourself as both the character and the tool needed to solve the puzzle, making it uniquely challenging. It's also a solid multiplayer game, though single-player options exist if you're tired of your friends failing to follow instructions.

This game is far too much fun for $19.99, especially if you have a friend with a quirky sense of humor to share the game with.

Human Resource Machine

What is the meaning of life? Are you supposed to slave away in a cubicle for 30 years and never look outside. Well, that's not up to you silly! It's up to the Machine! This game uses simple programming mechanics so you can control an office of minions like a well-oiled machine...app...thing. The more efficient you are with your code, the better your employees will perform when faced with new tasks.

It's a fun take on teaching people how to think like programmers, and for $9 it's a great way to kill time with your Switch!

Death Squared

Alright, so you've got four robots and each one is a different color with a different path they can take. Your job is to navigate all four across a series of increasingly challenging puzzles so they all get to the goal without exploding. Got it? Well it gets harder, because in multiplayer mode everyone gets to control a different color and if you all don't work together perfectly it's all ruined forever.

This might be the best party game on the Switch right now, as long as that party is full of puzzle-addicted nerds who love being casually insulted by the in-game voices. Which, I mean, who doesn't, especially for $14.99?

Thumper

Grab the nicest headphones you can find, dock the Switch into the biggest screen available, and turn the lights all the way down. Thumper is a ridiculously immerse, frenetic thrill ride with a crazy good experience to match. You ride the rails down deeper and deeper into an impossible nightmare, doing your best to avoid being blown up by just about everything.

Thumper is a great game on any platform, but for $19.99 on the Switch it's portable edge-of-your-seat thrills for hours.

Graceful Explosion Machine

Who says a 2D side-scrolling spaceship shooter needs to be all greys and reds and blacks with "realistic" ships and explosions? Clearly not the folks at Vertex Pop, creators of Graceful Explosion Machine. This 2D shooter is made of bright colors and diamond explosions with the friendliest soundtrack you're going to find in a game that doesn't have actual fluffy bunnies as main characters.

It's cute, it's fun, and for $12.99 it belongs in your library.

