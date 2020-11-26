It's true that many of the best Nintendo Switch games can cost a pretty penny for you to play them. But there are also dozens of low-cost titles for people of all ages to enjoy. Whether you're on a budget or are simply looking for some fun titles to play, here are the best Nintendo Switch games for $30 and under.

The best Nintendo Switch games for $30 or less

There are so many good Nintendo Switch games selling for $30 and under. Whether you're looking for fun multiplayer games or something a solo player can really sink their teeth into, our list has you covered.

The game we recommend the very most is Minecraft. It encourages creativity by allowing players to unlock new materials and build giant structures. You can get really sucked in and create your own personal world.

I also love Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. It's the perfect fix for Zelda lovers while not costing nearly as much. Plus, it throws in its own mechanics and art style to give you a fun new world to explore.

Finally, if you're looking for a good multiplayer game, I highly recommend getting Overcooked! 2. Whenever I play it my friends and I always end up laughing and screaming at each other. Work together to complete orders in time while running around ridiculous kitchen setups.