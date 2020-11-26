Best Nintendo Switch games under $30 iMore 2020
It's true that many of the best Nintendo Switch games can cost a pretty penny for you to play them. But there are also dozens of low-cost titles for people of all ages to enjoy. Whether you're on a budget or are simply looking for some fun titles to play, here are the best Nintendo Switch games for $30 and under.
- ★ Featured favorite: Minecraft
- Zelda fix: Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Step right up!: Canival Games Nintendo Switch
- Explore, harvest, build: Terraria
- Cooperative two player: SnipperClips Plus
- More cooks in the kitchen: Overcooked! 2
- Brutal permadeath: Dead Cells
- Absolutely beautiful: Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Classic horror: Resident Evil 4
- Childhood fears: Little Nightmares
- Marvel Assemble!: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Save Mushroom Kingdom: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
★ Featured favorite: Minecraft
This is basically a digital LEGO adventure where players can harvest and craft items before building structures and creating their own worlds. It's a major hit among people of all ages and will keep you entertained for hours.
Zelda fix: Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost RealmStaff Pick
Oceanhorn and the sequel both provide wonderful Zelda-esque adventures for solo players to enjoy. Break pots to earn money, go up against fearsome foes, and embrace your role in the battle against good and evil.
Step right up!: Canival Games Nintendo Switch
This fun collection of 20 mini-games allows friends and families to compete against each other while playing traditional carnival games. There bowling, shooting hoops, shooting targets, and more.
Explore, harvest, build: Terraria
This sandbox adventure allows you to explore and build up your own settlements. There are over 20 dangerous bosses to defeat and more than 3,500 items to find and craft. Get going and see what you discover.
Cooperative two player: SnipperClips Plus
You and a friend work together to complete various puzzles and challenges. The goal is to snip each other into various shapes to complete different tasks. Need to pop a balloon? Clip your friend into a long sharp point. Need to catch a basketball? Have your friend carve out a cup in your head.
More cooks in the kitchen: Overcooked! 2
Up to four players take on the role of cooks in a whacky kitchen. The timer is counting down, and you all need to work together to get out as many orders as possible with as few mistakes as possible. This is sure to get everyone laughing and hooting.
Brutal permadeath: Dead Cells
This is a demanding action platformer not meant for the casual player. You'll explore an ever-changing map as you try to take on foes and make your way around each area. Be careful, there are no checkpoints, and if you die, you will lose all items and have to start over.
Absolutely beautiful: Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
The forest of Nibel is dying, and it's up to Ori to try and save it. This intense platformer is as gorgeous as it is brutal. You'll need to make split-second decisions and avoid taking damage in these beautifully crafted locations.
Classic horror: Resident Evil 4
This horror game starring Leon S. Kennedy first made its debut on the GameCube back in 2005, but now new and veteran fans can enjoy it on Nintendo Switch. He's been tasked with saving the president's daughter, but he's going to have to go up against some creepy cult members to make that possible.
Childhood fears: Little Nightmares
This creepy platformer has you playing as a little child who must make her way through various puzzles and challenges to avoid being eaten or killed by monsters. Its dark content and creepy designs give it a Grimm's fairytale kind of feel.
Marvel Assemble!: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
Play as your favorite Marvel superheroes in this hilarious LEGO world. Each character has their own abilities and attacks that will help you defeat enemies or solve puzzles as you make your way through the story. You can also pass a controller to a friend and play together.
Save Mushroom Kingdom: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
In this zany Mario and Rabbid's crossover, Ubisoft has created a hilarious, turn-based strategy game. You'll unlock players like Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and their silly Rabbid look-alikes as you work to save the Mushroom Kingdom from being torn apart by a mysterious vortex.
Bust a move: Just Dance 2021
Get your family and friends up off the couch with this heart-pumping dance game. There are over 40 songs to jive to and several different moves to learn. See who can score the best as you hold your own dance-offs in your home.
The best Nintendo Switch games for $30 or less
There are so many good Nintendo Switch games selling for $30 and under. Whether you're looking for fun multiplayer games or something a solo player can really sink their teeth into, our list has you covered.
The game we recommend the very most is Minecraft. It encourages creativity by allowing players to unlock new materials and build giant structures. You can get really sucked in and create your own personal world.
I also love Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. It's the perfect fix for Zelda lovers while not costing nearly as much. Plus, it throws in its own mechanics and art style to give you a fun new world to explore.
Finally, if you're looking for a good multiplayer game, I highly recommend getting Overcooked! 2. Whenever I play it my friends and I always end up laughing and screaming at each other. Work together to complete orders in time while running around ridiculous kitchen setups.
