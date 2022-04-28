Best Nintendo Switch Kirby accessories iMore 2022

Kirby has been a big name for Nintendo fans for many years. The adorable pink puffball has a few adventures out on Switch including the latest: Kirby and the Forgotten Land. There are some cute ways to accessorize your Switch to match this cute and round character! Here are our favorite Kirby accessories for Switch.

Pink out!

From the pastel colors to the cute creature himself, from safety to pure aesthetic, there are really good options for accessorizing your Switch with Kirby vibes. We know decking out your console and gaming area with your favorite characters is a great way to give your space personality. Seeing a rise in Kirby accessories has been encouraging for fans and we hope to see some more come out.

For now, we definitely recommend getting the Kirby amiibo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, or even if you just want to have the little guy hanging out while you play. Make sure your Switch on the go is protected with the TIMZARD Carrying Case or if you have the OLED model, the PERFECTSIGHT Glitter Protective Case. However you decorate your Switch, we know it will look as cuddly as Kirby with any of these options.