Best Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories iMore 2019

I'm a huge Nintendo fan and have owned every Nintendo system since the NES. Over the years, I've learned that you can greatly increase your enjoyment of any given console with the proper accessories. I've taken some time and gathered together the best companion pieces for the Switch Lite for you to look over. See which items would make your gaming experience better.

Switch it up!

Switch Lite owners will find that certain accessories make their gaming sessions more convenient. Whenever you look to purchase an accessory, you'll want to make sure you're purchasing from a reliable seller and paying a fair price. Keep in mind that the Switch Lite doesn't have a built-in kickstand or detachable controllers. If you want to play a multiplayer game with friends, you'll need to purchase a stand and extra controllers. This Switch Lite isn't cheap so you'll definitely want to invest in some protective accessories.

Of all of the accessories on this list, the one I recommend the most is definitely the Butterfox Compact Carrying Case. The hard shell protects the system from dings and scratches when on the go. I especially love that it has a handle making it easier to tote around. The inner storage area seals via zipper so you won't open your case and find your random accessories have spilled all over your Switch Lite. Butterfox offers this case in a few different colors so you can be sure to find a look you like best.

If you plan on purchasing a lot of digital games you should really invest in a microSD card. I suggest this SanDisk 128GB one as it will give you plenty of room for downloading games and taking screenshots. This card should last you a long time before getting full and I love the look of it. You'll find that several Switch games are better to play if you have a separate controller in your hands. If you're looking for something inexpensive, I highly recommend one of these PowerA Wireless ones. They come in a number of designs showcasing your favorite characters and they feel great in your hands. Once of the best parts about these controllers is that they last up to 30 hours on a pair of fully charged AA batteries. Plus, they're less expensive than some other wireless options out there.

