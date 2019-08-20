Best Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories iMore 2019
I'm a huge Nintendo fan and have owned every Nintendo system since the NES. Over the years, I've learned that you can greatly increase your enjoyment of any given console with the proper accessories. I've taken some time and gathered together the best companion pieces for the Switch Lite for you to look over. See which items would make your gaming experience better.
- Just in case: Butterfox Compact Carrying Case
- Power up!: Hori Dual USB Playstand
- Double protection: Hori Screen & System Protector
- Get a grip: Heatfun Grip for Nintendo Switch Lite
- Take a stand: Hori Compact Playstand
- On the road: PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Commuter Case
- Gimme some space!: SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card
- Going wireless: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
- Serious gamer: Nintendo Pro Controller
Just in case: Butterfox Compact Carrying CaseStaff pick
One of the first things you'll want to get is a reliable carrying case. This one fits the Switch Lite perfectly, includes a carrying handle for easy transportation, and features a hard shell to keep it safe from bumps and drops. Best of all, it has slots for up to 19 Switch cartridges, and a storage compartment for cables or other small accessories. The company sells a few different colors so you can get the look you like best.
Power up!: Hori Dual USB Playstand
The Switch Lite already has a decent amount of battery life on its own, but when you're on a long road trip or flight, you might need the battery to last a bit longer. Enter the Hori Dual USB Playstand. It's nice and compact and comes with a kickstand so you can keep your Lite upright while you play. I love that the kickstand also fold flat making it easy to store and travel with.
Double protection: Hori Screen & System Protector
While the Switch Lite is less expensive than the Switch hybrid, it isn't cheap. To make it last longer, consider purchasing this screen protector and clear case duo. The two items together will prevent against damages, scratches, and bumps.
Get a grip: Heatfun Grip for Nintendo Switch Lite
Make your Switch Lite easier to hold with this attachable grip. The handles are textured to prevent the device from falling from your hands. This also doubles as a case and will protect your Switch Lite from damages.
Take a stand: Hori Compact Playstand
For anyone looking to play multiplayer games on the Switch Lite, you're going to need a kickstand of some sort. I love this one since it is taller than many others and folds away into a compact shape for storage.
On the road: PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Commuter Case
If you plan on bringing several accessories with you either on your regular commute or during a long road trip, this case will come in handy. It features, a padded spot for the Switch Lite, slots for 14 game cartridges, a zipper pouch for earbuds and cables, a controller slot, and a pouch for additional storage.
Gimme some space!: SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card
If you plan on purchasing lots of digital games you're going to want to pick up a microSD card. This particular one is Mario themed and can hold up to 128GB. You likely won't use up this much space for a long while.
Going wireless: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
If you're looking for a more traditional controller that isn't super expensive, you should check out PowerA's line of wireless controllers. There are a number of awesome designs including Mario, Zelda, and Spyro themes. They're each powered by AA batteries and last up to 30 hours.
Serious gamer: Nintendo Pro Controller
For many Nintendo fans, this is the ideal controller to use. It features NFC capabilities, HD rumble, motion controls, and really just feels good in your hands. The battery lasts for long stretches and the LED indicator lets you know how much juice is left. There are a number of color options, but the black one is cheaper than the rest.
Switch it up!
Switch Lite owners will find that certain accessories make their gaming sessions more convenient. Whenever you look to purchase an accessory, you'll want to make sure you're purchasing from a reliable seller and paying a fair price. Keep in mind that the Switch Lite doesn't have a built-in kickstand or detachable controllers. If you want to play a multiplayer game with friends, you'll need to purchase a stand and extra controllers. This Switch Lite isn't cheap so you'll definitely want to invest in some protective accessories.
Of all of the accessories on this list, the one I recommend the most is definitely the Butterfox Compact Carrying Case. The hard shell protects the system from dings and scratches when on the go. I especially love that it has a handle making it easier to tote around. The inner storage area seals via zipper so you won't open your case and find your random accessories have spilled all over your Switch Lite. Butterfox offers this case in a few different colors so you can be sure to find a look you like best.
If you plan on purchasing a lot of digital games you should really invest in a microSD card. I suggest this SanDisk 128GB one as it will give you plenty of room for downloading games and taking screenshots. This card should last you a long time before getting full and I love the look of it. You'll find that several Switch games are better to play if you have a separate controller in your hands. If you're looking for something inexpensive, I highly recommend one of these PowerA Wireless ones. They come in a number of designs showcasing your favorite characters and they feel great in your hands. Once of the best parts about these controllers is that they last up to 30 hours on a pair of fully charged AA batteries. Plus, they're less expensive than some other wireless options out there.
