Right now you can snag this SanDisk 512GB micro SD card for just $80, and whilst that might sound like a little intense, buying this will ensure you never have to worry about storage ever again.

The Nintendo Switch only comes with 32GB of onboard storage, which means it's very easy to run out of space when you start to rack up downloads, screenshots, and game data, especially if you like to download all of your games. Unfortunately, that's the tradeoff of a small portable console like the Switch. Luckily, it's very easy to expand that with a micro SD card, and this Cyber Monday is one of the best.

This SanDisk 512GB micro SD card will give you all the storage you could possibly need, now at the more affordable price of $79.99.

This SanDisk 512GB micro SD card is officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch light. Not only does that mean it comes in a luscious shade of turquoise, but it's also perfect for storing all of your downloads and data on Nintendo Switch.

Not only that, it has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of 90MB/s, making both saving and loading games really quick so you don't have to waste time waiting for your card, you can just dive right in. It also comes with a lifetime warranty. If you want a memory card that means you'll never have to worry about running out of storage again, then make sure you grab this because it won't last long!

