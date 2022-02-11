Best Nintendo Switch OLED cases iMore 2022

Nothing is worse than dinging up or scratching a shiny new purchase, and since the Nintendo Switch OLED model has that larger 7-inch screen, you're going to want to do everything you can to protect it. That's where a durable case comes in handy. You'll be able to transport your Switch more securely while knowing it's safer from drops and bumps. Keep in mind that it's slightly bigger than the original Switch, so you'll need a case that fits. We've gathered the very best Nintendo Switch OLED model cases for you to use.

Colorful designs : Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED model Staff pick This case has everything I look for: a handle, zippered internal pocket that keeps small accessories from sliding around, a hard shell, and the ability to hold 10 cartridges. It's also available in 23 designs so you can easily find the look you like best. $20 at Amazon Ultra slim : Tomtoc Slim Nintendo Switch OLED case This beautiful case is one of the thinnest ones you can get that still provides hard shell protection. There isn't any storage space, but it can hold up to 10 game cartridges, and the nifty wrist strap makes it easy to bring around. $29 at Amazon Simple and sleek : Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED model This hardshell case can hold a total of eight cartridges and has a storage pocket that can hold two sets of Joy-Cons or other small accessories. It's perfect for the Switch OLED model. $19 at Amazon All the protection : HEYSTOP 9-in-1 Case Kit for Nintendo Switch OLED model Looking to protect your OLED model from all angles? You really can't go wrong with this kit. It comes with a case, screen cover, Joy-Con covers, and thumb grips, among other things. $15 at Amazon Official Nintendo designs : HORI Protection Case for Nintendo Switch HORI not only offers a great amount of protection with its hardshell case, but this case looks good while doing it. IT holds up to 10 cartridges and has a soft interior. $20 at Amazon Large carrying capacity : Lalumix Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch In addition to beautiful design options, a handle, and protective casing, this option allows you to carry up to 20 Switch cartridges at once. $22 at Amazon Bring it all with you : HEYSTOP Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch Needing to bring your dock, Joy-Cons, Pro Controller, and everything else along as well? This hardshell case will do the trick. It also has a strap that you can sling over your shoulder for easy carry. $40 at Amazon Minimalist : ProCase Flip Cover for Nintendo Switch OLED - Black This Flip Case and screen protector bundle gives you all the protection you need for your Switch OLED. It also comes in four different colors, so you choose the one you like best. $19 at Amazon Everyday and travel case : PDP Gaming Pull-N-Go Travel Case for Nintendo Switch OLED This is actually a bundle that provides you with a Switch OLED carrying case that can also attach to a larger case to fit your dock, controllers, and other accessories. It comes in several designs, including Animal Crossing, Zelda, and Mario. $40 at Amazon

Safe on the go

The Nintendo Switch OLED is meant to be carried with you wherever you go, so you should invest in a durable case. Don't forget to grab one of the best Nintendo Switch OLED model screen protectors as well.

If you're only going to get one case, I suggest you make it the Fintie Carry Case. It has everything you'll need, including that durable hardshell covering, space for cartridges, and handle. Plus, it's one of the few cases out there that actually has a zippered storage section, so things won't go scattering all over your Switch. If that wasn't enough, it comes in several fun designs.

Needing to bring the full Switch group of gear with you on a trip? The HEYSTOP Carrying Case can fit just about everything you might need. It has specific slots for your various accessories and can be slung over the shoulder for easy carry.

Lastly, if you're looking for a fun design that has one of your favorite franchises of Nintendo characters on it, look no further than a HORI Protection Case. There are some fun options to choose from that will keep your gaming system safe on the go.