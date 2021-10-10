Best Nintendo Switch OLED model cases iMore 2021

Nothing is worse than dinging up or scratching a shiny new purchase, and since the Nintendo Switch OLED model has that larger 7-inch screen, you're going to want to do everything you can to protect it. That's where a durable case comes in handy. You'll be able to transport your Switch more securely while knowing it's safer from drops and bumps. We've gathered the very best Nintendo Switch OLED model cases for you to use. Don't forget to grab one of the best Nintendo Switch OLED model screen protectors as well.

Colorful designs : Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED model Staff pick This case has everything I look for: a handle, zippered internal pocket that keeps small accessories from sliding around, a hard shell, and the ability to hold 10 cartridges. It's also available in 23 designs so you can easily find the look you like best. $19 at Amazon Simple and sleek : Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED model This hardshell case can hold a total of eight cartridges and has a storage pocket that can hold two sets of Joy-Cons or other small accessories. It's perfect for the Switch OLED model. $12 at Amazon All the protection : HEYSTOP 9 in 1 Case Kit for Nintendo Switch OLED model Looking to protect your OLED model from all angles? You really can't go wrong with this kit. It comes with a case, screen cover, Joy-Con covers, and thumb grips, among other things. $17 at Amazon Official Nintendo designs : HORI Protection Case for Nintendo Switch HORI not only offers a great amount of protection with its hardshell case, but it also offers several officially licensed designs that include favorite Nintendo characters like Mario, Pokemon, and Zelda. $27 at Amazon Large carrying capacity : Lalumix Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch In addition to beautiful design options, a handle, and protective casing, this option allows you to carry up to 20 Switch cartridges at once. $19 at Amazon Bring it all with you : HEYSTOP Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch Needing to bring your dock, Joy-Cons, Pro Controller and everything else along as well? This hardshell case will do the trick. It also has a stap that you can sling over your shoulder for easy carry. $34 at Amazon

Safe on the go

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is meant to be carried with you wherever you go, which is why you really ought to invest in a durable case. If you're only going to get one case, I suggest you make it the Fintie Carry Case. It has everything you'll need including that durable hardshell covering, space for cartridges, and handle. Plus, it's one of the few cases out there that actually has a zippered storage section so things won't go scattering all over your Switch. If that wasn't enough, it comes in several fun designs.

Needing to bring the full Switch group of gear with you on a trip? The HEYSTOP Carrying Case can fit just about everything you might need. It has specific slots for your various accessories, and can be slung over the shoulder for easy carry.

Lastly, if you're looking for a fun design that has one of your favorite franchises of Nintendo characters on it, look no further than a HORI Protection Case. There are some fun options to choose from that will keep your gaming system safe on the go.