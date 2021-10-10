Best Nintendo Switch OLED model cases iMore 2021
Nothing is worse than dinging up or scratching a shiny new purchase, and since the Nintendo Switch OLED model has that larger 7-inch screen, you're going to want to do everything you can to protect it. That's where a durable case comes in handy. You'll be able to transport your Switch more securely while knowing it's safer from drops and bumps. We've gathered the very best Nintendo Switch OLED model cases for you to use. Don't forget to grab one of the best Nintendo Switch OLED model screen protectors as well.
- Colorful designs: Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED model
- Simple and sleek: Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED model
- All the protection: HEYSTOP 9 in 1 Case Kit for Nintendo Switch OLED model
- Official Nintendo designs: HORI Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
- Large carrying capacity: Lalumix Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
- Bring it all with you: HEYSTOP Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Colorful designs: Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED modelStaff pick
This case has everything I look for: a handle, zippered internal pocket that keeps small accessories from sliding around, a hard shell, and the ability to hold 10 cartridges. It's also available in 23 designs so you can easily find the look you like best.
Simple and sleek: Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED model
This hardshell case can hold a total of eight cartridges and has a storage pocket that can hold two sets of Joy-Cons or other small accessories. It's perfect for the Switch OLED model.
All the protection: HEYSTOP 9 in 1 Case Kit for Nintendo Switch OLED model
Looking to protect your OLED model from all angles? You really can't go wrong with this kit. It comes with a case, screen cover, Joy-Con covers, and thumb grips, among other things.
Official Nintendo designs: HORI Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
HORI not only offers a great amount of protection with its hardshell case, but it also offers several officially licensed designs that include favorite Nintendo characters like Mario, Pokemon, and Zelda.
Large carrying capacity: Lalumix Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
In addition to beautiful design options, a handle, and protective casing, this option allows you to carry up to 20 Switch cartridges at once.
Bring it all with you: HEYSTOP Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Needing to bring your dock, Joy-Cons, Pro Controller and everything else along as well? This hardshell case will do the trick. It also has a stap that you can sling over your shoulder for easy carry.
Safe on the go
The Nintendo Switch OLED model is meant to be carried with you wherever you go, which is why you really ought to invest in a durable case. If you're only going to get one case, I suggest you make it the Fintie Carry Case. It has everything you'll need including that durable hardshell covering, space for cartridges, and handle. Plus, it's one of the few cases out there that actually has a zippered storage section so things won't go scattering all over your Switch. If that wasn't enough, it comes in several fun designs.
Needing to bring the full Switch group of gear with you on a trip? The HEYSTOP Carrying Case can fit just about everything you might need. It has specific slots for your various accessories, and can be slung over the shoulder for easy carry.
Lastly, if you're looking for a fun design that has one of your favorite franchises of Nintendo characters on it, look no further than a HORI Protection Case. There are some fun options to choose from that will keep your gaming system safe on the go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your new Switch OLED model's screen scratch-free with these protectors
The Nintendo Switch OLED model has a larger screen than the original Switch, so it needs a larger screen protector to keep it safe. These are the best options out there.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry! No matter what your style or budget may be, there's something here for everyone.
Take a look at the best Nintendo Switch controllers
Looking to upgrade your Switch controller? Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers money can buy.